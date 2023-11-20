On 13 October 2023, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 1.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 31 January 2024.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 13 November 2023 to 17 November 2023:

Number

of shares Avg. purchase

price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 13 November 2023 90,000 142.25 12,802,500 14 November 2023 80,000 143.61 11,488,800 15 November 2023 85,000 144.69 12,298,650 16 November 2023 85,000 143.26 12,177,100 17 November 2023 85,000 143.56 12,202,600 Accumulated for the period 425,000 - 60,969,650 Accumulated under the programme 2,478,000 - 344,643,770

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 15,004,810 treasury shares corresponding to 2.411% of the total share capital.

Attachment