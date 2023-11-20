Investcorp-Tages Welcomes Global Macro Team led by Adrian Owens

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investcorp-Tages, a global alternative investment manager, is excited to announce that a highly experienced macro trading team is joining the firm.



Adrian Owens, Rahul Mathur and Scott Watson, who have managed one of the longest-established and most successful strategies in the space, are joining Investcorp-Tages. As part of this move, the team will continue to manage their existing fund, the GAM Star Global Rates UCITS. The fund will remain on the GAM UCITS platform, but Investcorp-Tages will become the delegated investment manager of the fund, with Mr. Owens and his team providing continuity in the investment strategy and portfolio management. The fund will be rebranded as GAM Investcorp-Tages Global Rates Fund.

Beginning in early 2024, Investcorp-Tages will develop and launch new funds and managed accounts with Mr. Owens and the team utilizing the same historic investment process. Adrian Owens has over 35 years of industry experience, having originally joined Julius Baer in 1995 before moving to GAM in 2009. Rahul Mathur has 17 years of investment experience and joined GAM in 2010, while Scott Watson has 12 years of investment experience and joined GAM in 2006.

The move underscores Investcorp-Tages’ commitment to delivering innovative solutions to investors. Investcorp-Tages is active across the hedge fund spectrum, including external hedge fund investments and hedge fund seeding. With respect to internally managed strategies, in September, Investcorp-Tages announced that the Engadine European Long/Short Equity team had joined the firm, bringing a strategy that has been managed since 2016. Investcorp-Tages has also managed the Paladin tail hedging strategy since 2018, so the hire of Adrian and his team brings the number of internally managed strategies to three, each with its own dedicated investment offerings.

Salvatore Cordaro, co-CEO of Investcorp-Tages, said: “We are delighted to welcome Adrian and his very talented team to our firm, and equally are grateful to GAM for developing a partnership arrangement that works for all parties, most importantly investors in the existing GAM fund. At Investcorp-Tages, we believe in a flexible approach to accessing the top trading talent, which includes seeding new manager launches and allocating to portfolios of external managers, but equally to accessing talent through internally managed strategies. In doing so, we can work in partnership with experienced trading teams with a demonstrated record of strategy differentiation and excellence, while providing investors with a suite of highly experienced and talented managers.”

Adrian Owens, Fund Manager at Investcorp-Tages, added: "We are thrilled to join Investcorp-Tages and to bring our experience in the macro space to the firm. Rahul, Scott and I have a very well-established investment style with economic fundamentals at its core and a focus on liquid global rates and currency markets. We believe the strategy continues to be highly attractive given current and future market conditions. We are also grateful to GAM and our current investors for their support and look forward to working together in this new exciting chapter.”

About Investcorp-Tages

Investcorp-Tages specialises in actively managed, alternative investment strategies spanning external manager allocations, strategic partnerships such as seeding and UCITS, and internally managed strategies. The firm’s goal is to provide compelling, non-correlated returns to clients through exposure to leading investment talent globally. Investcorp-Tages’ experience in alternative investments spans more than 25 years, from the inception of Investcorp’s hedge fund investment platform in 1996 and the establishment of Tages in 2011. With offices in London, New York and Milan, Investcorp-Tages manages alternative assets for institutional investors worldwide, including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, family offices, insurance companies and other financial institutions.

