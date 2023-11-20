Low Foam Surfactants Market revenue to exceed USD 26 Billion by 2036, says Research Nester

New York, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global low foam surfactants market size is expected to expand at ~6% CAGR from 2024 to 2036. The market is anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 26 billion by the end of 2036, up from a revenue of ~USD 15 billion in the year 2023. The growth of the market is primarily dependent on the growing demand for packaging that is safe for the environment. In terms of sustainable packaging, around 70% of buyers decide on products based on the sustainability component of the good's packaging.

Since 2022, there has been an upsurge in passion for purchasing products in sustainable packaging, particularly among younger consumers and high-income society. In addition to this, as of January 2023, the number of customers demanding sustainable packaging has climbed to 81%, representing yet another significant step towards eradicating plastic waste.

Rising Need for Water Treatment is to Boost the Growth of Low Foam Surfactants Market

Since it lowers the loss of water production caused by foam formation, biodegradable foam-inhibiting polymer enables water treatment firms, engineers, and chemical makers to supply cleaner, safer water in much greater quantities. Therefore, the growing ejection of wastewater and the rising need for water treatment are expected to drive the market growth. Every year, the world discharges 380 trillion liters of wastewater. Approximately 70% of freshwater withdrawals worldwide are used for agricultural cultivation. Wastewater that is produced by agricultural run-off pollutes freshwater resources even more. Moreover, many people in the world lack access to fresh water supply for even their basic needs, this increases the demand for wastewater treatment at the municipality levels.

Low Foam Surfactants Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Increased Production of Beverages and Rising Agriculture is to Boost the Market Growth in Asia Pacific Region

In 2022, Japan's canned beverage production volume was close to 2 million tonnes. Non-alcoholic beverages offered in tin cans in the Japanese market include canned fruit drinks, vegetable juices, and coffee-based beverages. This will increase the need for low foam surfactants since they stabilize the foam in the beverage. Moreover, the growing output from the agricultural industry is expected to drive the low foam surfactants market growth in the region. The Asia-Pacific Region, which is home to more than 56 percent of the world's population, adds 51 million new rice eaters each year. As a result, the thin line of rice self-sufficiency that many countries have enjoyed is rapidly eroding. How the current annual rice production of 524 million tonnes will be expanded to 700 million tonnes by 2025.

Growing Consumption of Processed Food is to Elevate Market Growth in North America

According to recent research from Northeastern University's Network Science Institute, about 75 percent of the food supply in the United States is ultra-processed. In accordance with their findings, the researchers created an online database of 50,000 foods to assist consumers in recognizing ultra-processed foods. This signifies the huge demand for processed food and therefore increases the use of low foam surfactants by food manufacturers to clean the processors. In addition to this, the growing demand for sustainable options for plastic packaging is also expected to drive the market growth in the region.

Low Foam Surfactants, Segmentation by Type

Amphoteric

Cationic

Non-Ionic

The non-ionic segment is to garner the largest market revenue in the type segment by the end of 2035. The growth of the segment is majorly expected on the account of rising use of agrochemicals to control the pathogens and pest that ruins the nutrition of the soil. When insecticides are employed, crop damage from pests is reduced from 42% to 35%. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, around 40% of the total crop of the world is ruined due to pests and it contributes to the losses of USD 220 billion. Plant pests that destroy economically vital crops are becoming more destructive as a result of climate change, posing a rising threat to food security and the environment.

Low Foam Surfactants, Segmentation by End-User Industry

Agrichemicals

Food & Dairy Process Cleaners

Detergents & Cleaning Agents

Pulp & Paper

Metal Cleaning & Metal Working Fluids

Oilfield Chemicals

On the basis of end user industry, the detergents & cleaning agents segment in low foam surfactants market is expected to gain the highest market revenue over the forecasted period. The growth of the segment is majorly attributed to the growing use of detergents and liquid soaps. The liquid laundry detergent category sold roughly 641 million units in the 52 weeks ending October 30, 2022. Low foam surfactants are appropriate for applications that require little or no foam. These products with exceptional performance have superior detergency and wetting capabilities, as well as caustic and acid stability and food and the ability to defoam the protein soil.

A few of the well-known indsutry leaders in low foam surfactants market that are profiled by Research Nester are The Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman International LLC, Croda International Plc, Clariant, Solvay, Akzo Nobel N.V., Innospec, The Lubrizol Corporation, Sasol, and BASF SE.

Recent Developments in the Low Foam Surfactants Market

BASF SE Home Care, Industrial Formulators, and I&I division in Europe have received the certificate from RSPO (Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil Certifications). As one of the founding RSPO members, BASF is reaffirming its long-term commitment to the production of sustainable palm (kernel) oil. Moreover, BASF now supplies around 150 surfactants that are RSPO 'Mass Balance' approved.

The Dow Chemical Company has signed the agreement with Locus Performance Ingredients (Locus PI). With this agreement, DOW will distribute the company's range of high-performance sophorolipid biosurfactants in the worldwide home care and personal care industries. Dow will be able to further solidify its position in the biosurfactants industry as a result of this collaboration, which will deal with increasing demand from consumers for sustainable, biobased, and biodegradable chemicals.

