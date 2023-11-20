Global Pressure Sensors Technologies Market Report: Estimates for 2026 and 2027 and CAGR Projection through 2028

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pressure Sensors: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for pressure sensors is forecast to grow from $15.8 billion in 2023 to $25.0 billion by the end of 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.



This report provides an overview of the global pressure sensors market value and volume, and analyzes its trends. Using 2022 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period from 2023 to 2028. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented by technology type, measurement mode, packaging, industry and geography. Market values and volume have been estimated based on the total revenue of pressure sensors manufacturers.



The report covers the market for pressure sensors with regard to the user base across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. It explains the competitive landscape and current trends in the pressure sensors market, concluding with an analysis of the vendor landscape and including detailed profiles of major players in the global pressure sensors market.



The report also provides an overview of ESG analysis for pressure sensor market. It analyzes patent applications related to pressure sensors and highlights some of the recently filed patents. It also covers emerging technologies and opportunities that are driving the pressure sensor market growth in multiple sectors. It provides data concerning mergers and acquisitions, as well as venture capital funding, in the overall pressure sensor industry.



Key Report Highlights:

62 data tables and 27 additional tables

An overview of the global markets and technologies for pressure sensors

Estimates of the market size, both in value and volume, and analyses of market trends, with data from 2022 and 2023, estimates for 2026 and 2027, and projection of CAGRs through 2028

Discussion of the market potential for pressure sensors based on technology, measurement mode, packaging, industry and region

Coverage of technical and commercial developments in pressure sensors industry, and assessment of the emerging technologies in the pressure sensors market

A look at the regulatory framework and analysis of patent data

Information on the market outlook for major listed companies and their strategies

Market share analysis of key companies and assessment of the competitive landscape

Profiles of leading corporations: Baumer Holding Emerson Electric Endress+Hauser Group Services Honeywell International Infineon Technologies Robert Bosch Sensortec Stmicroelectronics TDK Corp. TE Connectivity TT Electronics



Key Topics Covered:



Market Overview

Pressure Sensors Overview

Value Chain Analysis of Pressure Sensors

Research and Development

Raw Material Suppliers

Pressure Sensor Companies

Suppliers and Distributors

End Users

Market Dynamics

Emerging Technologies and Opportunities

Self-Learning Sensors

Wireless Sensors Networks

Integration of Pressure Sensors in IoT Platforms and Devices

Flexible Pressure Sensors

Market Breakdown by Technology

Piezoresistive

Capacitive

Optical

Piezoelectric

Market Breakdown by Measurement Mode

Absolute

Differential

Gauge

Sealed and Vacuum

Market Breakdown by Packaging

Board Mount

Disposable

Capsules

Transmitters

Market Breakdown by Industry

Automotive

Medical Devices

Aerospace

Process Industry

HVAC Systems

Consumer Electronics

Market Breakdown by Region

Environmental, Social and Governance Developments

ESG Performance in Pressure Sensor Market

Environmental Impact

Social Impact

Governance Impact

Current Status of ESG in the Pressure Sensor Market

Consumer Attitudes Toward ESG in Pressure Sensors Market

ESG Practices in the Pressure Sensor Market

Case Study

Concluding Remarks

Patent Analysis

Recent Patents by Title, Code, Publication Month/Year and Abstract

M&A and Venture Funding Outlook

Venture Capital Funding in Pressure Sensors Market

Competitive Intelligence

Top Players

Strategic Analysis

Recent Key Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/imbw5l

