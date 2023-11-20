Global Pressure Sensors Technologies Market Report: Estimates for 2026 and 2027 and CAGR Projection through 2028

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pressure Sensors: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for pressure sensors is forecast to grow from $15.8 billion in 2023 to $25.0 billion by the end of 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.
This report provides an overview of the global pressure sensors market value and volume, and analyzes its trends. Using 2022 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period from 2023 to 2028. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented by technology type, measurement mode, packaging, industry and geography. Market values and volume have been estimated based on the total revenue of pressure sensors manufacturers.
The report covers the market for pressure sensors with regard to the user base across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. It explains the competitive landscape and current trends in the pressure sensors market, concluding with an analysis of the vendor landscape and including detailed profiles of major players in the global pressure sensors market.
The report also provides an overview of ESG analysis for pressure sensor market. It analyzes patent applications related to pressure sensors and highlights some of the recently filed patents. It also covers emerging technologies and opportunities that are driving the pressure sensor market growth in multiple sectors. It provides data concerning mergers and acquisitions, as well as venture capital funding, in the overall pressure sensor industry.
Key Report Highlights:
- 62 data tables and 27 additional tables
- An overview of the global markets and technologies for pressure sensors
- Estimates of the market size, both in value and volume, and analyses of market trends, with data from 2022 and 2023, estimates for 2026 and 2027, and projection of CAGRs through 2028
- Discussion of the market potential for pressure sensors based on technology, measurement mode, packaging, industry and region
- Coverage of technical and commercial developments in pressure sensors industry, and assessment of the emerging technologies in the pressure sensors market
- A look at the regulatory framework and analysis of patent data
- Information on the market outlook for major listed companies and their strategies
- Market share analysis of key companies and assessment of the competitive landscape
- Profiles of leading corporations:
- Baumer Holding
- Emerson Electric
- Endress+Hauser Group Services
- Honeywell International
- Infineon Technologies
- Robert Bosch Sensortec
- Stmicroelectronics
- TDK Corp.
- TE Connectivity
- TT Electronics
Key Topics Covered:
Market Overview
- Pressure Sensors Overview
- Value Chain Analysis of Pressure Sensors
- Research and Development
- Raw Material Suppliers
- Pressure Sensor Companies
- Suppliers and Distributors
- End Users
Market Dynamics
Emerging Technologies and Opportunities
- Self-Learning Sensors
- Wireless Sensors Networks
- Integration of Pressure Sensors in IoT Platforms and Devices
- Flexible Pressure Sensors
Market Breakdown by Technology
- Piezoresistive
- Capacitive
- Optical
- Piezoelectric
Market Breakdown by Measurement Mode
- Absolute
- Differential
- Gauge
- Sealed and Vacuum
Market Breakdown by Packaging
- Board Mount
- Disposable
- Capsules
- Transmitters
Market Breakdown by Industry
- Automotive
- Medical Devices
- Aerospace
- Process Industry
- HVAC Systems
- Consumer Electronics
Market Breakdown by Region
Environmental, Social and Governance Developments
- ESG Performance in Pressure Sensor Market
- Environmental Impact
- Social Impact
- Governance Impact
- Current Status of ESG in the Pressure Sensor Market
- Consumer Attitudes Toward ESG in Pressure Sensors Market
- ESG Practices in the Pressure Sensor Market
- Case Study
- Concluding Remarks
Patent Analysis
- Recent Patents by Title, Code, Publication Month/Year and Abstract
M&A and Venture Funding Outlook
- Venture Capital Funding in Pressure Sensors Market
Competitive Intelligence
- Top Players
- Strategic Analysis
- Recent Key Developments
