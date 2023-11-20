Mass Flow Controller Market revenue to hit USD 3 Billion by 2035, says Research Nester

New York, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mass flow controller market size is slated to expand at ~5% CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is poised to garner a revenue of USD 3 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 1 billion in the year 2022.The growth of the market can be attributed to the growing production of semiconductors. According to the Semiconductor Sector Association (SIA), in 2022 the global semiconductor industry made the sale of USD 574.1 billion in 2022. Mass flow controller provides the consistency that is important for the production of high-quality chips and minimizes the chances of defects. In addition to these, the factor that is believed to fuel the market growth of mass flow controller is increased demand for smart flow meters.

The various benefits of smart flow meters have increased their adoption in the world. Smart flow meters provide rate-time insights of material flow moreover they can be controlled and adjusted from over a distance by the operator. The market is a specialized sector within the broader field of industrial instrumentation and control systems. MFCs are devices used to precisely measure and control the flow rate of gases in various industrial processes. They find applications in industries such as semiconductor manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing, and more. The Mass Flow Controller market has experienced steady growth in recent years. The demand for precise control of gas flows in various industries contributes to this growth.

Increasing Investment for Space Research across the Globe to Boost Market Growth

Global government spending on space programs is expected to reach a new high of roughly 103 billion US dollars in 2022. Higher investment will lead to new space projects, which increases the demand for mass flow controller since space research requires highly accurate control of liquids and gases in different systems. Globally, 380 billion m3 of municipal wastewater is produced each year. By 2030, wastewater production is predicted to increase by 24%. Wastewater has various chemicals, therefore mass flow controller helps in controlling the pH, and flocculation of this wastewater. It is a quickly evolving instrument, and organizations continue to discover its full utilization. Automation is presently used to some level by at least 67% of businesses globally. Mass flow controllers automate the adjustment in flow rates, thus reducing the influence of human errors on important procedures. The MFC market is characterized by ongoing technological advancements, including the integration of digital control, smart communication, and data analytics. The future of the market may see increased integration with Industry 4.0 concepts, enhanced communication capabilities, and improved accuracy in gas flow control.

Mass Flow Controller Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Expanding Electronics Manufacturing to Drive the Market Growth in Asia Pacific Region

The mass flow controller market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The semiconductor industry heavily relies on MFCs for precise gas flow control in the manufacturing of microchips and electronic components. The robust growth of the semiconductor sector across the Asia Pacific region has resulted in a soaring demand for MFCs, contributing significantly to market expansion. The electronics manufacturing industry necessitates precise gas flow control for a range of applications, from display panels to printed circuit boards. As the Asia Pacific region continues to drive electronic production, the demand for MFCs used in various manufacturing processes experiences substantial growth. The growth of the market can be attributed majorly to the increasing government initiatives for developing new water management technologies. Union Minister of India provided the fund to Kritsnam Technologies to develop the technology. Moreover, the other initiatives, such as Atal Bhujal Yojna a Central Sector Scheme of USD 720 Billion is further expected to drive the demand for flow meter.

Growing Technological Advancements to Propel the Growth in the North America Region

The North America mass flow controller market is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. Both biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries depend on MFCs for applications such as fermentation, bioreactors, and gas chromatography. As these sectors expand and innovate, the demand for precise gas flow control within research and production processes is on the rise. The biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors are experiencing significant growth in North America, with the United States housing numerous biotech hubs and pharmaceutical companies. The North American biotechnology sales were estimated at USD 94.71 billion in 2020. Continuous technological advancements in MFCs, such as digital control, smart communication, and enhanced accuracy, have made them more efficient and appealing for diverse applications. These innovations have expanded the market's scope and contributed to increased adoption in North America. Compliance with environmental regulations, emissions monitoring, and greenhouse gas control necessitates accurate gas flow measurement and control. MFCs are integral in enabling industries to adhere to these regulations and embrace sustainable practices, further driving their adoption.

Mass Flow Controller, Segmentation by Material

Exotic Alloys

Bronze

Stainless Steel

Brass

Amongst these segments, the exotic alloys segment in mass flow controller market is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. Exotic alloys, known for their exceptional strength and resistance to extreme conditions, are widely used in aircraft, spacecraft, and defense systems. As advancements in these sectors persist, the demand for exotic alloys continues to grow. Their high-performance properties enable the construction of lightweight yet robust components, improving fuel efficiency and enhancing safety in aerospace and defense applications. The global aerospace and defense industry is expected to reach a size of USD 2.3 trillion by 2030. Exotic alloys play a crucial role in energy and power generation, particularly in applications such as nuclear power, geothermal energy, and high-efficiency gas turbines. These alloys can withstand extreme temperatures, corrosive environments, and high pressures, making them vital for energy infrastructure development. As the demand for sustainable and efficient energy sources grows, so does the demand for exotic alloys.

Mass Flow Controller, Segmentation by Product

Differential Pressure Flow Meter

Thermal Mass Flow Meter

Coriolis Mass Flow Meter

Amongst these segments, the thermal mass flow meter segment in mass flow controller market is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period. As the world grapples with the need to reduce energy consumption and emissions, thermal mass flow meters have become essential in optimizing energy efficiency. They enable accurate measurement and control of gas flow rates in industrial processes, making it possible to identify areas for improvement and enhance energy efficiency. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), energy efficiency improvements have contributed to a reduction in global energy intensity by 1.8% per year. Thermal mass flow meters are widely used in the oil and gas sector for measuring natural gas flow rates, emissions monitoring, and custody transfer applications. As the industry expands to meet growing energy demands, the demand for precise flow measurement instruments such as thermal mass flow meters continue to rise. Environmental regulations aimed at reducing air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions necessitate accurate emissions monitoring. Thermal mass flow meters are instrumental in tracking and reporting emissions, making them essential tools for industries striving to comply with stringent environmental standards. The semiconductor industry relies on precise gas flow control for manufacturing processes, including chemical vapor deposition and etching. Thermal mass flow meters offer the accuracy required for these critical applications. As the demand for semiconductors surges in response to technological advancements, the need for thermal mass flow meters grows in tandem.

Few of the well-known indsutry leaders in mass flow controller market that are profiled by Research Nester are Sensirion AG, Horiba Ltd., MKS Instruments, Azbil Corporation, Alicat Scientific, Bronhorst HighTech, Burket Fluid Control Systems, Brooks Instruments, Aalborg Instruments & Controls, Inc., Horiba Ltd., and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Mass Flow Controller Market

Sensirion AG has announced the launch of the world’s first and new portfolios of mass flow controllers for catalogue distribution, by starting the series MFC-SFC5500 series.

Horiab India announced the establishment of a Semiconductor Mass Flow Controller (MFC) Repair and Calibration facility at the HORIBA India Technical Centre.

