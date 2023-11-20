X-ray Detectors Market Estimated to Reach USD 4.6 billion 2031 | Report by Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The X-ray detector market is expected to reach US$ 4.6 billion by 2031 from US$ 2.5 billion in 2020. A continuous advancement in technology drove the X-ray detector market. Increasing the sensitivity and quality of images has been made possible by a higher-resolution and more sensitive detector. With an incredibly high resolution and a massive size, a new class of X-ray detectors could change our perspective on the universe, advancing the study of the universe.

Silicon or germanium has traditionally been used to construct heavy, inflexible X-ray detectors. While flexible detectors are more cost-effective and can be shaped to fit the scanned objects, they are also more accurate regarding cancer imaging and reduce radiation exposure risks.

As new detectors are cheaper and can be shaped around the objects that need to be scanned, they simplify screening and reduce risks during imaging tumors and administering radiotherapy simultaneously. This allows for greater accuracy during screenings and radiation therapy while reducing risks.

Researchers at the University of Surrey in the United Kingdom have developed new materials that could lead to x-ray detectors that are flexible enough to be used for airport scanners and the imaging of patients.

Moscow scientists have created prototype detectors for X-ray and PET/CT machines using perovskite-based photoconverters. Using these materials, precise and illuminating images can be produced by transmuting electric signals into radiation.

Key Findings of Market Report

Detectors with flat panels were the most prominent type in 2020.

In 2020, medical applications dominated the market due to improved digital X-ray detectors being used in radiography, mammography, and computed tomography.

Among the panel segments, large panels accounted for most of the market.

In 2020, North America accounted for the majority of global sales of these devices.

Global X-ray Detectors Market: Growth Drivers

The advancement of digital radiography and computed tomography has driven the adoption of X-ray detectors. Due to their efficiency and digital capabilities, digital X-ray detectors have replaced old-fashioned film detectors.

Healthcare expenditures worldwide have increased the growth of the X-ray detectors market. Increasing investment in modern medical equipment, such as advanced X-ray systems, has boosted market growth. An X-ray detector is used in the security, manufacturing, and transportation industries.

Compliance standards and regulatory support played a crucial role. Regulatory compliance, safety, and performance standards have influenced market dynamics since detectors must meet certain specifications. In addition to X-ray detectors, chronic diseases like cardiovascular disease and cancer are increasing demand for diagnostic tools. Advances in X-ray technology have helped facilitate early and accurate diagnosis in these diseases.

Radiation exposure has become a more important consideration in medical imaging. Recent advances in X-ray detectors have resulted in detectors that reduce radiation dose without compromising image quality. A growing demand for advanced medical equipment and the development of healthcare infrastructure has opened up the market for X-ray detectors in emerging economies.

X-ray detectors have been increasingly integrated into Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) and healthcare information technology (IT) systems over the past decade. Combining these two systems improves workflow, and digital images are stored and retrieved more efficiently.

Global X-ray Detectors Market: Regional Landscape

North America is expected to drive demand for X-ray detectors in the healthcare industry. Introducing digital X-ray detectors and improving image quality and resolution are examples of technological advancements that can boost market growth. With these advancements, healthcare facilities often adopt newer, more effective X-ray detectors.

The growing healthcare infrastructure in the United States is expected to increase demand for these devices. Investing in health infrastructure and growing the healthcare industry can increase demand for X-ray detectors. Healthcare facilities may invest in X-ray machines as their equipment is upgraded and expanded.

Medical diagnostics relies heavily on X-ray detectors to detect and diagnose a variety of conditions. X-ray detectors could grow due to an increasing demand for diagnostic imaging procedures.

Global X-ray Detectors Market: Key Players

Many companies strive to develop innovative products and solidify their global geographic presence through various strategies.

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Varian Medical Systems

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Analogic Corporation

Thales Group

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K

Mirion Technologies, Inc.

Varex Imaging Corporation

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

OR Technology - Oehm und Rehbein GmbH

Key Developments

In June 2023, Vieworks, a pioneer in x-ray imaging solutions, participated in ECNDT (European Conference on Non-Destructive Testing) 2023 for the first time (Booth 1). A platform for sharing knowledge and showcasing groundbreaking non-destructive testing innovations was presented at the July 3-7 event in Lisbon, Portugal.

In October 2023, Vieworks, a leading industry innovator, presented its state-of-the-art x-ray detectors at the ASNT (American Society for Nondestructive Testing) conference in New York.

Global X-ray Detectors Market: Segmentation

By Type Flat Panel Detectors Computed Radiography (CR) Detectors Line Scan Detectors Charge-coupled Device (CCD) Detectors



By Application Medical Industrial Security Veterinary Dental Others

By Panel Large Small

By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



