Demand for Designers and Comfortable Sportswear and Fitness Centers Increase the Adoption of Sports Inspired Clothing Globally | Future Market Insights

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sports inspired clothing market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period. The global market is estimated to register a valuation of US$ 3,15,035.4 million in 2024, and by 2034, the market is expected to reach US$ 4,75,689.7 million.



Factors Propelling Sports Inspired Clothing Market

Manufacturers are taking note to offer sustainable, high-quality, and cost-effective products to their customers.

The increasing demand for versatile, durable, and breathable wear raises the need for sports inspired clothing.

The rising sports players, increasing sports events, promotions, and advertising are surging the adoption of sports inspired clothing.

Youngsters are really into ongoing clothing trends, celebrity-inspired clothing, and sustainability.

Rising customer awareness of quality and concerns about environmental impacts.

Rising influencers, brand owners, and celebrities promote products with suitable printing on sportswear.

A surge in online shopping stores that offer countless options of activewear in emerging countries flourishing the market.



Prominent athleticwear brands are offering high-quality and long-lasting clothing that is preferred among customers with various price ranges, increasing the demand for sports-inspired clothing such as hoodies, t-shirts, and designer track pants. Moreover, several brands are associated with celebrities and supermodels to attract public attention and engage more audiences.

"Oversized essentials with body-sculpting texture material is the current among the population. Moreover, a significant surge in tennis dress along with flattering accessories is shifting the preferences of consumers on sportswear and likely to create opportunities for market players", opines Sneha Varghese, Senior Consultant, of Consumer Products & Goods at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways:

The sports inspired clothing market is registering a CAGR of 4.20% between 2024 and 2034.

is registering a between 2024 and 2034. The United States is expected to register a CAGR of 0.014% by dominating the global market by 2034.

by dominating the global market by 2034. India is anticipated to capture a CAGR of 2.80% o f the global market by 2034.

f the global market by 2034. Germany is anticipated to register a CAGR of 0.016% till 2034.

till 2034. China significantly drives the market with a growth of 1.90% through 2034.

through 2034. With a CAGR of 0.018% , the United Kingdom is rapidly advancing globally.

, the United Kingdom is rapidly advancing globally. The upperwear category is estimated to lead the global market during the forecast period.

The adult category is likely to register a maximum share in the global market by 2034.

Key Players in the Sport-Inspired Clothing Market

Key players invest heavily in developing cost-effective, customized products to drive the global market. These players focus on consumers' expectations and present comfortable yet outdoor looks with various colorful signatures.

A significant surge in yoga and athleticwear is driving the demand for tennis dresses and other fitness pieces. Key players are uplifting the global market revenue through promotion on social media platforms.

Key players are engaged in research and development to offer high-performance clothes that can add basics to their portfolio. They promote their brand through various channels, trade shows, exhibitions, and online platforms. These existing players are likely to fuel the global market with new essentials, eco-friendly fabrics, and new technologies for recycling.

Key Players in the Sports Inspired Clothing Market

Nike

Adidas

Reebok

Lululemon Athletica

Fabletics

Outdoor Voices

Olympia Activewear

Vie Active

Key Segments in the Sports Inspired Clothing Market

By Types:

Tops & T-Shirts

Hoodies & Pullovers

Jackets & Vests

Pants & Tights

Shorts

Skirts & Dresses

Sports Bras

Accessories

Others



By End User:

Adult

Kids

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Brand Stores

Independent Stores

Online Store

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



