United States Alternative Lending Market Investment Opportunities Databook 2023: Firms Raising Capital to Offer Credit Services to More Underbanked and Unbanked Consumers

The U.S. alternative lending market is forecast to grow by 17.5% on annual basis to reach US$256,842.4 million in 2023.



Medium to long term growth story of alternative lending in United States remains strong. Alternative lending adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 13.5% during 2023-2027. The alternative lending market in the country will increase from US$218,617.3 million in 2022 to reach US$426,663.6 million by 2027.



Americans are borrowing more to cope with rising inflation and soaring cost of living. With the Federal Reserve hiking rates consistently over the last few quarters, traditional borrowing has become significantly expensive compared to the time during the pandemic outbreak. The alternative lending segment is expected to benefit from this, as consumers look for more affordable and conveniently available short-term loans.



Amid the growing demand, which is poised to accelerate further in 2023, firms are expected to raise capital from venture capital and private equity firms to offer credit to underbanked customers in the United States. Furthermore, domestic players are also projected to expand their geographical presence, as the alternative lending market is poised for accelerated growth in the global market.



Firms are raising capital to offer credit services to more underbanked and unbanked consumers in the United States



With consumers struggling to cover their bills as pandemic savings run out, the demand for credit has been on the surge amid the current macroeconomic environment. To serve the underbanked and unbanked section of the community, who do not have easy access to credit cards and traditional borrowing, alternative lending providers are raising capital rounds.

In addition to alternative lenders, infrastructure providers are also raising funding rounds to accelerate their expansion. As the market continues to record accelerated growth in the United States, the publisher expects more venture capital and private equity funding to enter the fast-growing fintech sector. This will further drive the competitive landscape in the United States' alternative lending industry.



Domestic lending automation platforms are expanding their global presence to drive accelerated growth



The demand for credit is expected to grow significantly in the global market due to rising inflation and the interest rate environment. This, in turn, will accelerate the number of players entering the alternative lending market in 2023. To offer infrastructure to such players, United States-based lending automation platforms are expanding their global presence in the European region, where inflation has reached multi-year highs.

Report Scope



This report provides in-depth data-centric analysis of Alternative Lending industry in United States through 127 tables and 150 charts. Below is a summary of key market segments:



United States Economic Indicators

Gross Domestic Product at Current Prices

Population

Unbanked Population

Unemployment Rate

Loan Default Rate

United States Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast

Transaction Value

Average Transaction Value

Transaction Volume

United States Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by End User

End User - Business

End User - Consumer

United States Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Finance Models

P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending

P2P Marketplace Business Lending

P2P Marketplace Property Lending

Balance Sheet Consumer Lending

Balance Sheet Business Lending

Balance Sheet Property Lending

Invoice Trading

Debt Based Securities

Equity Based Crowd Funding

Real Estate Crowd funding

United States Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument - Transaction Value, Volume and Average Value

United States Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Model

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Business Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Property Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Consumer Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Business Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Property Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Invoice Trading

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Debt Based Securities

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Equity Based Crowd Funding

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Real Estate Crowd funding

United States Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Loan Types

B2C Loans

Personal Loan

Payroll Advance

Home Improvement

Education/Student Loans

Point of Sale

Auto Loans

Medical Loans

B2B Loans

Lines of Credit

Merchant Cash Advance

Invoice Factoring

Revenue Financing

United States Alternative Lending Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

By Age

By Income

Gender

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 164 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $254.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $354.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered United States





