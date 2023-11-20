3D Projector Market to Surpass USD 6.85 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.3%

Pune, India, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 3D projector market size was valued at USD 3.97 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 6.85 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global 3D Projector Market Forecast, 2023-2030."

A specialized technology is deployed in a 3D projector for the creation of a three-dimensional image over a two-dimensional surface. The market growth can be attributed to the growing adoption of the product across different industries owing to its convincing simulations, optical deception of fictional depth, and the availability of modernized vintage 3D and HD projectors.





Key Industry Development:

March 2022: Epson announced the launch of two home cinema projectors, Epson Home Cinema LS11000 and Epson Pro Cinema LS12000. The two projectors exhibit most of the same features, and the LS11000 is presently the Home Cinema product line’s most innovative product.

Key Takeaways

3D projector market size in North America was USD 1.49 billion in 2022

Compatibility of DLP Projectors with High-definition Media to Impel Segment Growth

Prominent Use of Full HD Resolution by Gamers to Foster the HD and Full HD Segment Growth

Surging Demand for 3D Content to Boost Cinema Segment Growth





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global 3D projector market are Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Barco (Belgium), Panasonic (Japan), JVC (Japan), ViewSonic Corporation (U.S.), Optoma (Taiwan), Sharp NEC Display Solutions (Japan), BenQ (Taiwan), Sony (Japan), Vivitek Corporation (Taiwan)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 7.3% 2030 Value Projection USD 6.85 Billion Base Year 2022 3D Projector Market Size in 2022 USD 3.97 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Type, Resolution, Application and Geography





Drivers and Restraints:

Surging Use of LED Screens for Immersive 3D Experience to Spur Market Growth

The 3D projector market growth is driven by a rise in the usage of LED screens for an immersive 3D experience. Currently, in the digital signage industry, immersive LED screens are an emerging progression. Moreover, improved flexibility and enhanced visual quality than traditional LEDs are offered to audiences and vendors by LED display screens.

Despite such growth opportunities, the steep price of the product, as compared to traditional projectors, may impede market growth.





Segmentation

By Type

DLP

LCD

LCoS

By Resolution

XGA

HD and Full HD

4K

By Application

Cinema

Gaming

Events & Large Venues

Education

Home Theatre

Others (Corporate, Museums, and others)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America





Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate Owing to Growing Demand for 3D Content

North America market for 3D projector is expected to depict the largest share during the forecast period. The demand for 3D content across the education and entertainment sectors is increasing in the region. This factor is driving the regional growth.

The Asia Pacific market for 3D projector is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing technological innovations across the audio-video and education sectors are boosting regional growth.





Quick Buy - 3D Projector Market Research Report:

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent Players Focus on Product Innovations to Expand their Product Portfolio

The leading companies are deploying new technologies with 3D projectors across different applications, including events & large venues, museums, cinema, education, and others. Many of these players are also focusing on innovating new products to maximize their revenue while expanding product portfolio.





FAQs

How big is the 3D projector market?

The 3D projector market size was USD 3.97 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 6.85 billion by 2030.

How fast is 3D projector market growing?

The 3D projector market will exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





