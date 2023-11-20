Global Light Metal Packaging Market Trends & Forecasts 2023-2027

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Light Metal Packaging Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the rapidly evolving packaging industry, the global light metal packaging market stands out as a high-growth niche, projected to expand significantly from 2022 to 2027. A comprehensive new market research report estimates this growth at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.32%, anticipating an increase by USD 9,420.12 million during the forecast period.

Driving the market are key factors such as the increasing launch of new food and beverage products in metal cans, the sustainable nature of metal packaging, and a rising focus on enhancing the shelf life of products. The study identifies the advent of resealable cans as a significant trend propelling market growth. Furthermore, the demand for innovative lightweight materials and the burgeoning e-commerce industry are expected to contribute substantially to the market’s expansion.

The light metal packaging market is segmented as below:

By Application

  • Food and beverages
  • Personal care and cosmetics
  • Healthcare
  • Paint and chemicals and others

By Product

  • Caps/stoppers and lids
  • Aluminum boxes/casks and drums
  • Steel and iron cans
  • Crown corks
  • Collapsible tubular aluminum containers

By Geographical Landscape

  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the advent of resealable cans as one of the prime reasons driving the light metal packaging market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for innovative lightweight materials and a growing e-commerce industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Al Suhaimi Holding Co.
  • Ardagh Group SA
  • Ball Corp.
  • Baosteel Group Corp.
  • Can One Berhad
  • CANPACK SA
  • Ceylon Beverage Can Pvt. Ltd.
  • CPMC Holdings Ltd.
  • Dongwon Group
  • Envases Group
  • GZ Industries Ltd.
  • Interpack Group
  • Mahmood Saeed Co. Ltd.
  • Mitsubishi Materials Corp.
  • Nampak Ltd.
  • Orora Ltd.
  • Silgan Holdings Inc.
  • Sonoco Products Co.
  • SWAN Industries Thailand Ltd.
  • Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd

