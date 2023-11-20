Epinephrine Market Size to Surpass USD 4.08 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.3%

Pune, India, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global epinephrine market size was valued at USD 1.75 billion in 2022 and it is set to expand from USD 1.92 billion in 2023 to USD 4.08 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.3% over the study period.

Epinephrine is used for the treatment of asthma attacks and anaphylaxis and is administered in numerous ways such as intravenous, intramuscular, inhalation, and subcutaneous. The product demand is being driven by the growing asthma and anaphylaxis burden.

Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its research report, titled “Epinephrine Market, 2023-2030”.





Key Industry Development:

March 2022 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation and USWM, LLC announced the availability and launch of ZIMHI 5mg/0.5 mL in the U.S.

The product was approved for usage in the treatment of opioid overdose as emergency therapy in settings with opioid presence.





Key Takeaways:

The FDA has approved ARS Pharmaceuticals' new medication application for Neffy, an epinephrine nasal spray.

Marathon Asset Management purchased Kaleo, Inc. in order to expedite the development, production, and marketing of Kaleo's medical products.

Daiichi Sankyo, Inc. introduced the sulfite-free Epinephrine Injection, USP through its subsidiary American Regent, Inc. It is intended for the immediate treatment of type I allergic reaction.

An deal was reached between USWM, LLC and Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation granting USWM, LLC the commercial rights to distribute and market the SYMJEPI injectable.

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Viatris Inc. (U.S.), kaleo, Inc. (U.S.), Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada), Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC. (U.S.), USWM, LLC. (U.S.), BIOPROJET (France), ALK-Abelló A/S (Denmark)





Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 11.3% 2030 Value Projection USD 4.08 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 1.92 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 181





Drivers and Restraints:

Auto-injector Demand to Surge with Huge Patient Pool Undergoing Treatment

The product demand is rising developed and developing countries considering the prevalence of asthma and anaphylaxis. The huge patient pool for treatment has led industry players to focus on introducing innovative products that provide novel administration routes. These factors are set to drive epinephrine market growth.

However, the high costs associated with auto-injectors may hinder industry expansion to a considerable extent.





Segmentation:

Auto-injectors Segment Recorded Major Share in 2022 Driven by Ease of Handling

On the basis of product type, the market for epinephrine is subdivided into pre-filled syringes, auto-injectors, and ampoules & vials. The auto-injectors segment accounted for a dominating market share in 2022. This was due to a range of benefits such as convenient handling, ease of usage, and others.

Anaphylaxis Segment Held Key Share Due to Growing Disease Prevalence

By application, the market for epinephrine is fragmented into anaphylaxis, respiratory disorders, cardiac arrest, and others. The anaphylaxis segment accounted for major share in the market in 2022. This can be attributed to the surging prevalence of anaphylaxis at the global level.

Retail & Online Pharmacy Segment Registered Prominent Share Impelled by Easy Availability

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacy and retail & online pharmacy. The retail & online pharmacy segment held the key epinephrine market share in 2022. This is due to the easy availability of auto-injectors and the growing number of online pharmacies and retail stores across the globe.

Based on geography, the market for epinephrine is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

By Product Type

Auto-injectors

Pre-filled Syringes

Ampoules & Vials

By Application

Anaphylaxis

Cardiac Arrest

Respiratory Disorders

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail & Online Pharmacy

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Report Coverage:

The report provides an account of the pivotal driving and restraining factors. It further gives an overview of the vital trends in the market. Other aspects include an account of the major steps deployed by leading companies in strengthening their market footings.

Regional Insights:

North America Dominated the Market Owing to Rising Launch of Advanced Products

The North America market size stood at USD 1.11 billion in 2022. The region held a dominating market share owing to numerous factors such as the growing launch of technologically advanced products and the presence of adequate auto-injector reimbursement policies in the U.S.

The growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, anaphylaxis, and others is set to drive industry expansion in Europe. The regional market growth is further being driven by the soaring demand for advanced products.





Competitive Landscape:

Industry Players Sign Partnerships to Increase Product Sales

A few players hold a major share in the market, the significant being Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, and Viatris Inc. Market players are entering collaborations and partnership agreements. These steps are being deployed for boosting product sales of the companies





FAQ’s

How big is the Epinephrine Market?

Epinephrine Market size was USD 1.92 Billion in 2023.

How fast is the Epinephrine Market growing?

The Epinephrine Market will exhibit a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





