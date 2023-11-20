Global Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Size To Grow USD 4.38 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 11.7%

New York, United States, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) Testing Market Size is To Grow from USD 1.45 Billion in 2022 to USD 4.38 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.7% during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/2446

The market for diagnostic tests used to detect the presence of cancer cells in patients who have completed therapy is referred to as the global minimal residual disease (MRD) testing market. MRD testing is a very sensitive and specific tool that may detect minute quantities of cancer cells that may remain in a patient's body after treatment. The MRD testing market comprises products and services such as assays, flow cytometers, and other testing equipment, as well as associated services such as sample preparation and analysis. The market serves healthcare practitioners, research institutions, and pharmaceutical firms that use MRD testing for disease monitoring, therapy selection, and clinical trial findings. Furthermore, advances in minimum residual illness detection technologies contribute to advancements in cancer treatment strategies. Furthermore, these minimum residual sickness tests are specially designed to measure treatment effectiveness, aid physicians in verifying and monitoring remissions, and maybe detect an early return of cancer.

The MRD testing market comprises commodities and services such as assays, flow cytometers, and other testing equipment, as well as associated services such as sample preparation and analysis. The market serves healthcare practitioners, research institutions, and pharmaceutical firms that employ MRD testing for disease monitoring, therapy selection, and clinical trial findings. Moreover, breakthroughs in minimum residual sickness diagnosis technology contribute to advancements in cancer treatment tactics. Furthermore, MRD tests, like other diagnostic and therapeutic approaches, are governed by stringent and complicated rules. Depending on the type of test used, there are numerous concerns concerning its effectiveness and appropriateness. Multiparameter flow cytometry investigations, for example, may be difficult to interpret and may overlook some cytogenetic markers. As a result of the combination of tight standards and MRD test restrictions, the industry's development and progress are restricted.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) Testing Market , By Technology (Flow-cytometry, Polymerase Chain Reaction {PCR}, Next Generation Sequencing {NGS}), By Test Type (DNA-based Test, RNA-based Test, Immunological Test), By Application (Lymphoma, Leukemia, Solid Tumors), By End Use (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research & Academic Institutes), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022– 2032."

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/2446

The flow-cytometry segment is influencing the market with the largest market share during the forecast period.

The global minimum residual disease testing market is divided into three segments based on technology such as flow cytometry, polymerase chain reaction PCR, and next-generation sequencing NGS. Among these segments, the flow-cytometry segment has the biggest revenue share throughout the predicted period. This is due to flow cytometry's high sensitivity and widespread use in MRD testing. Individual cells are examined using flow cytometry to check if certain protein markers are present on the cell surface. For reliable results, a fresh bone marrow sample is necessary.

The DNA-based Test segment is dominating the largest market share over the forecast period.

The global minimum residual illness testing market is divided into different categories based on the test type such as DNA-based tests, RNA-based tests, and immunological tests. Among these categories, the DNA-based Test segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the projected period due to its high specificity and sensitivity for identifying cancer cells. However, due to advancements in technologies such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and digital PCR, the RNA-based testing industry was anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR throughout the projection period.

The lymphoma segment is dominating the market with the largest market share during the forecast period.

The global minimum residual disease testing market is bifurcated into three applications including lymphoma, leukemia, and solid tumors. The lymphoma sector, among them, is predicted to have substantial growth potential throughout the study period due to the rising incidence of lymphoma, which is expected to increase the market in the approaching years. According to the American Cancer Society, about 90,300 Americans will be diagnosed with lymphoma by 2021. This disease load is expected to grow with each passing year. Lymph node swelling in the neck, armpits, or groin is a common symptom of lymphoma.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2446

North America led the market with the largest market share over the forecast period

North America is expected to lead substantial market expansion during the projection due to it is attributed to government-implemented preventative measures to reduce disease progression. Also, because patients and physicians are well aware of the benefits of screening, the United States and Canada are the two largest markets for cancer screening in North America. In addition, many programs in the region are being started to provide MRD testing.

Asia Pacific is predicted to experience strong revenue market growth throughout the forecast period. Japan is likely the largest market in the Asia Pacific due to increased investment in screening and the availability of supporting reimbursement policies. Furthermore, the region has a high prevalence of hematological malignancies, necessitating MRD testing.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in Global Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market include Exact Sciences Corporation, GRAIL, LLC, Veracyte, Inc., Natera, Inc., Guardant Health, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, FOUNDATION MEDICINE, INC., QIAGEN, mdxhealth, Bio-Techneand, and Others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/2446

Recent Development

In February 2022, Invitae initiated research to collect real-world data on tailored minimum residual disease testing across different tumor types.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market, By Technology

Flow-cytometry

Polymerase Chain Reaction {PCR}

Next Generation Sequencing {NGS}

Global Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market, By Test Type

DNA-based Test

RNA-based Test

Immunological Test

Global Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market, By Application

Lymphoma

Leukemia

Solid Tumors

Global Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market, By End Use

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research & Academic Institutes

Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico



Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Downstream Processing Market Size , By Product (Chromatography Systems, Filters, Evaporators, Centrifuges, Dryers, Others), By Technique (Cell Disruption, Solid-liquid separation, Concentration, Purification, Formulation), By Application (Antibiotic Production, Hormone Production, Antibodies Production, Enzyme Production, Vaccine Production), By Geographic Scope and Forecast, 2022 – 2032

Global Radiofrequency Skin Rejuvenation Devices Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (RF Generators, Consumables), By Device Type (Laser Devices, Radiofrequency Devices, Intense Pulsed Light Devices, Mechanical Energy Devices, LED Devices), By End Use (Medspa, Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals/Cosmetic Surgery Clinics), By Application (Skin Tightening, Wrinkle Reduction, Scar Treatment), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

U.S. Emergency Medical Services Products Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Life Support & Emergency Resuscitation, Patient Monitoring Systems, Wound Care Consumables, Patient Handling Equipment, Infection Control Supplies, Others), By End-Users (Hospitals & Trauma Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), and U.S. Emergency Medical Services Products Market Insights Forecasts to 2032

Global Stoma Care Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Product Type (Ostomy Bags {One-piece Bags, Two-piece Bags}, Accessories, Others), By Surgery Type (Colostomy, Ileostomy, Urostomy), By End-use (Hospitals & Specialty Clinics, ASCs, Home Care Settings, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter