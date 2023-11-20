Australia Alternative Lending Business Report 2023-2027: Acquisitions for Geographical Expansion Gaining Traction

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User, By Finance Model, By Payment Instrument, By Loan Type and Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Alternative lending market in Australia is expected to grow by 36.9% on an annual basis to reach US$ 5.49 billion in 2023.



Medium to long term growth story of alternative lending in Australia remains strong. Alternative lending adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 20.3% during 2023-2027. The alternative lending market in the country will increase from US$ 4.01 billion in 2022 to reach US$ 11.50 billion by 2027.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the alternative lending market in Australia, offering insights into market potential, economic indicators, and various aspects of this dynamic landscape. It covers a wide range of topics, from the overall market size and forecasts to detailed analyses of end-user segments, diverse finance models, and payment instrument intricacies.

The Australian alternative lending market is evolving rapidly, driven by changing economic conditions and consumer preferences. This report equips businesses and stakeholders with valuable insights to navigate this dynamic landscape, make informed decisions, and capitalize on market opportunities.

Key Highlights:

Rising Interest Rates and Alternative Lending: As interest rates increase, borrowers in Australia are turning to alternative lenders for low-cost loans. Factors like cheaper interest rates, lower fees, convenience, and faster loan approvals are driving the popularity of alternative lending.

High Loan Disbursals and Global Expansion: The shift toward alternative lenders has led to increased loan disbursals, and this trend is expected to continue in 2023. Alternative lenders are also expanding their footprint globally, leading to more strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions.

Customer Acquisition and Loan Growth: With access to credit from traditional banking institutions becoming more challenging, Australian businesses and consumers are flocking to alternative lending providers. This has resulted in significant growth in customer acquisition and loan disbursals for these providers.

Acquisitions for Geographical Expansion: Australian firms are acquiring digital mortgage lenders worldwide to drive geographical expansion and accelerate growth. These acquisitions are expected to strengthen the competitive landscape and industry growth in the short to medium term.

Fundraising for Innovation: To transform the digital lending category in Australia and strengthen their positions in the market, firms are raising venture capital and private equity funding. This funding is being used for platform development, product innovation, and business expansion.

Consumer Behavior Insights: The report also delves into consumer attitudes and behaviors, exploring the impact of age, income, and gender on financial choices. This provides a nuanced understanding of the lending market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 164 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $11.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.3% Regions Covered Australia

Scope

Australia Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Loan Types

B2C Loans

Personal Loan

Payroll Advance

Home Improvement

Education/Student Loans

Point of Sale

Auto Loans

Medical Loans

B2B Loans

Lines of Credit

Merchant Cash Advance

Invoice Factoring

Revenue Financing

Australia Alternative Lending Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

By Age

By Income

Gender

Australia Economic Indicators

Gross Domestic Product at Current Prices

Population

Unbanked Population

Unemployment Rate

Loan Default Rate

Australia Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast

Transaction Value

Average Transaction Value

Transaction Volume

Australia Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by End User

End User - Business

End User - Consumer

Australia Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Finance Models

P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending

P2P Marketplace Business Lending

P2P Marketplace Property Lending

Balance Sheet Consumer Lending

Balance Sheet Business Lending

Balance Sheet Property Lending

Invoice Trading

Debt Based Securities

Equity Based Crowd Funding

Real Estate Crowd funding

Australia Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument - Transaction Value, Volume and Average Value

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Australia Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Model

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Business Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Property Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Consumer Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Business Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Property Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Invoice Trading

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Debt Based Securities

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Equity Based Crowd Funding

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Real Estate Crowd funding

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8qmq0h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment