Bahrain Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key DC Investors Batelco, Tencent Cloud, and Zain

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bahrain Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Bahrain data center market is expected to reach a value of 305.9 million by 2028 from $166.4 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.68% from 2022-2028
This report analyses the Bahrain data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
The Bahrain data center market is experiencing growth and development, driven by various factors and investments. Manama is a significant location for data center development in Bahrain, while Hamala is also emerging as a new location for data center development. These developments align with Bahrain's national strategy, Bahrain Economic Vision 2030, which focuses on boosting private sector growth and investing in infrastructure, affordable housing, and human resources.
The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) in Bahrain has launched the 'Technical Development Program' in partnership with the Ministry of Labour. This program aims to provide ICT training to Bahraini university graduates and individuals seeking employment, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the data center industry by ensuring a skilled workforce.
Bahrain's Free Trade Zones (FTZs), such as the Bahrain International Investment Park (BIIP) and Bahrain Logistics Zone (BLZ), offer incentives and infrastructure to attract investments in the data center sector. These FTZs, combined with the availability of infrastructure and connectivity, make Bahrain an appealing destination for data center investments.
Several key players and investors are actively participating in the Bahrain data center market. These include established companies like Batelco, as well as newcomers like Gulf Data Hub, a major colocation operator in the Middle East. Tencent Cloud and Zain are also notable investors in the Bahrain data center market.
Currently, Bahrain has approximately three operational colocation data centers. Additionally, data centers such as those operated by Bahrain Telecommunications Company in Ras Abu Jarjur and Hamala have received Uptime Institute certification in design and construction, highlighting their commitment to reliability and quality.
Overall, the Bahrain data center market is poised for growth and development, with investments from both domestic and international players contributing to its expansion. The country's strategic initiatives, coupled with its attractive business environment, make it a favorable destination for data center investments.
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Bahrain colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in Bahrain by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.
- A detailed study of the Bahrain data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Bahrain
- Data Center Colocation Market in Bahrain
- The Bahrain data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
- What will be the market size of the Bahrain data center market?
- How many data centers are there in Bahrain?
- What is the growth rate of the Bahrain data center market?
- What are the driving factors in the Bahrain data center market?
- Who are the key investors in the Bahrain data center market?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|87
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$166.4 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$305.9 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.6%
|Regions Covered
|Bahrain
Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Bahrain
- Historical Market Scenario
- 3+ Unique Data Center Properties
- Data Center IT Load Capacity
- Data Center White Floor Area Space
- Existing vs. Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities
- Cities Covered
- Manama
- Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Data Center Projects
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- Oracle
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- AECOM
- Dar
- Hill International
- Linesight
- Mace
- Specialist Technical Services (STS Group)
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Johnson Controls
- Legrand
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- Stulz
- Siemens
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- Batelco
- Tencent Cloud
- Zain
New Entrants
- Gulf Data Hub
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
- Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Manama
- Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
REPORT COVERAGE
IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC and CRAH Units
- Chillers Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- Physical Security
- DCIM
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/644dik
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment