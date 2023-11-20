Autonomous Mobile Robot Market poised to reach USD 8.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - a comprehensive study by MarketDigits.

Richmond, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Autonomous Mobile Robot Market , by Functional Ability (Self-maintenance, Task performance, Task perception, Environmental Perception, Autonomous navigation, Other abilities), Application (Military, Residential maintenance, Commercial operations, Industrial automation), and Region.

Global Autonomous Mobile Robot Market Report Scope:

Market size value in 2023 USD 2.9 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 8.4 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 16.4% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Segments Covered Offering, Component, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Sample of Companies Covered General Atomics. Teradyne Inc. Mobile Industrial Robots SMP Robotics Aethon

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Autonomous Mobile Robot Market

175 - Market Data Tables

70 - List of Figures

230 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

Autonomous Mobile Robot, Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) operate autonomously in manufacturing and distribution facilities, undertaking tasks like picking, transporting, and sorting items without manual intervention. These robots utilize onboard sensors, vision cameras, and facility maps, along with warehouse execution software (WES), to execute various duties, including the movement of raw materials and manufactured goods within the facility. The widespread adoption of AMRs is driven by their numerous advantages, such as increased productivity, reduced labor costs, prevention of product damage, and the automation of various processes. AMRs are viewed as collaborators with human employees, contributing to highly efficient work environments by automating repetitive and high-risk material transportation. While robots currently use sensors and algorithms to navigate dynamic environments, their decision-making capabilities are limited. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) is the next step in the evolution of AMRs to transform them into intelligent mobile robots. Incorporating AI technology into mobile robots enhances their efficiency, enabling them to perform various tasks seamlessly in a working environment. AMRs are highly preferred owing to their myriad benefits, such as preventing product damage, reducing labor costs, enhancing productivity, and automating processes. Incumbents of several industries and industry verticals, including transportation & logistics, automotive, and food & beverages, are already reaping the benefits of adopting AMRs.

Major vendors in the global Autonomous Mobile Robot Market:

General Atomics

Teradyne Inc.

Mobile Industrial Robots

SMP Robotics

Aethon

Swisslog Holding AG

Clearpath Robotics, Inc.

Rapid advancements in robotics and artificial intelligence

The autonomous mobile robot (AMR) market is witnessing expansion due to advancements in robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, enabling the creation of sophisticated and highly efficient autonomous mobile robots. These robots have proven to be versatile in undertaking complex tasks independently, contributing to their widespread adoption across various industries. The incorporation of advanced sensor technologies has significantly augmented the capabilities of AMRs, allowing them to precisely perceive and navigate their surroundings using sensors such as cameras, ultrasonic sensors, and LiDAR systems. These sensors enable the robots to detect obstacles, map environments, and make real-time decisions to avoid collisions. For example, Velodyne, a leader in LiDAR sensors, has made substantial strides in sensor technology, enhancing perception and navigation for AMRs. AI algorithms and machine learning techniques play a crucial role in empowering AMRs to learn and adapt to their environments. Computer vision capabilities enable robots to recognize and interpret objects, people, and gestures, facilitating more sophisticated interactions with their surroundings. Boston Dynamics, for instance, has developed AMRs like "Spot," which leverage advanced computer vision algorithms for tasks such as inspection, surveillance, and data collection. Additionally, intelligent navigation systems equipped with AI algorithms allow AMRs to plan efficient paths, navigate around obstacles, and adjust to dynamic surroundings. Cloud computing further enhances their capabilities by enabling real-time data processing, analysis, and remote monitoring and control. Mobile Industrial Robots, for instance, offers collaborative AMRs that utilize AI-based navigation algorithms to optimize routes and prevent collisions in industrial and warehouse settings.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Growing E-commerce and Warehousing Needs

Flexibility and Scalability in Operations

Rapid advancements in robotics and artificial intelligence

Opportunities:

Potential growth in industry-specific applications

The demand for automation in hospitals, clinics, and laboratories

The evolution of smart logistics and warehouse automation

Potential growth in industry-specific applications

Tailoring Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) technology to specific industry requirements unlocks new possibilities and fosters innovation. AMRs offer versatile solutions across diverse sectors, encompassing e-commerce, retail, manufacturing, food & beverage, healthcare, and hospitality. In the healthcare industry, customization of AMRs caters to tasks such as delivering supplies and medications, managing linens and waste, conducting disinfection and cleaning, enabling remote monitoring, and providing assistance in patient care and surgeries. Savioke's Relay robot, specifically designed for healthcare environments, autonomously delivers medications and supplies within hospitals. In retail and e-commerce, AMRs enhance inventory management, streamline order fulfillment processes, and elevate customer experiences by adeptly navigating store aisles, restocking shelves, and delivering personalized recommendations. The ongoing digitalization of supply chains, driven by advancements like Industry 4.0, the Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, and cloud computing, has significantly bolstered the application of AMRs, underscoring their adaptability and relevance in evolving industrial landscapes.

The market for Autonomous Mobile Robot is dominated by North America.

In 2023, North America is poised to take the lead in the Autonomous Mobile Robot market, with the United States projected to dominate the regional landscape, The expansion of the autonomous robot market in North America is driven by the ongoing surge in building and industrial automation. Additionally, the increasing integration of autonomous robots in the military sector is poised to contribute significantly to the market's growth in this region.

In the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), primarily due to the escalating trends in e-commerce and the widespread deployment of autonomous robots for inventory handling. The adoption of these robots is fostering heightened competition within the sector. E-commerce enterprises are strategically implementing automation in their warehouses to optimize processes, decrease time requirements, and reduce labor costs. The reduction in delivery time has become a pivotal criterion for differentiation among e-commerce firms in the Asia Pacific region.

The Industrial Automation segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Based on application market is divided into military, residential maintenance, commercial operations and industrial automation. The Industrial automation segment within the global Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) market encompasses the deployment of autonomous robots in manufacturing and industrial settings to streamline and enhance various processes. These robots play a crucial role in automating tasks such as material handling, logistics, and transportation within industrial facilities. With the integration of advanced sensor technologies and artificial intelligence, AMRs navigate their environments, transport goods, and collaborate with other systems to optimize workflows. The industrial automation segment is driven by the increasing demand for efficiency, productivity, and cost savings in manufacturing operations. The adoption of AMRs in this segment is expected to continue growing as industries seek innovative solutions to meet the challenges of modern manufacturing demands.

