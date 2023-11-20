Momcozy Gives New Moms Peace of Mind with All-Inclusive Postpartum Recovery Kit

NEW YORK, THE UNITED STATES, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bringing a new life into the world is profoundly joyful but also causes major trauma to the body. In fact, full recovery takes 6 weeks or longer. During this healing period, moms experience varying levels of physical pain and discomfort paired with emotional ups and downs.

Momcozy , a renowned maternity and baby brand with a mission to be moms' best companion, has carefully crafted its best-in-class postpartum recovery kit to provide moms with comfort and convenience and make their postpartum life easier.





The Momcozy Postpartum Recovery Kit contains 19 thoughtfully chosen pieces to aid moms during the first days and weeks postpartum. The kit includes 12 super-soft disposable underwear, 4 instant soothing cooling pads, a 17 oz peri bottle, natural cooling foam and a reusable canvas bag. Designed by moms for moms, this kit offers new mothers everything they need to recover comfortably and feel their best after giving birth.

The disposable underwear in Momcozy’s kit puts new moms at ease when experiencing vaginal bleeding and discharge. It features a built-in absorbent liner to contain the lochia and prevent embarrassing leaks. Adopting a one-size-fits-all design, the underwear stretches to accommodate postpartum bellies for maximum comfort.





The instant cooling pads provide immediate relief to the perineum of moms, which is often sore and swollen because of childbirth. With only a few slight shakes, moms can activate the pad to deliver a cooling sensation to their tender area and soothe the pain.

When the pain gets worse, moms can apply the tea tree and witch hazel foam to the ice pad to enhance the soothing effect. Made of natural essence, the foam can also remove unpleasant odors bothering moms during this special period.

New moms will also appreciate the extra-large 17 oz peri bottle included in the kit. The large capacity means fewer refills are needed. Its angled nozzle and easy-to-squeeze bottle allow moms to effortlessly cleanse and stay fresh after using the bathroom.





Everything fits neatly into the included canvas bag - perfect for storage or transporting supplies to the bathroom or elsewhere when needed.

New mom Samantha Brown of Seattle says, “The Momcozy Postpartum Essentials Kit was an absolute lifesaver after I gave birth. The disposable underwear with built-in pads kept me leak-free during bleeding. The cooling pads were so soothing on tender areas. I didn't realize how many supplies I would need after delivery, so having this all-inclusive kit was a total game-changer for my recovery!”





Committed to supporting moms through all stages of motherhood, Momcozy has also introduced the F-Shaped Pregnancy Pillow this season. The long side of the pillow conforms to the natural curves of expecting moms, offering generous support for their back, hips and legs, while the adjustable wedge pillow delivers necessary belly support. As a result, moms during and after pregnancy can comfortably sleep on the side and enjoy quality sleep.

About Momcozy

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers with wearable breast pumps, nursing bras and other mom caring products. Endorsed by 3 million mothers in over 40 countries, Momcozy is a companion to women from pregnancy to early motherhood. With continuous innovation and a commitment to creating cozy designs born from love, Momcozy is growing in reach and impact to make moms’ lives easier around the world.

For press and media enquiries, please contact

Anna Jiang, pr@momcozy.com





