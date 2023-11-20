PMcardio Is The First Certified Solution To Outperform Doctors in Heart Attack Detection With AI

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powerful Medical unveils a significant advancement in the fight against heart disease: the Queen of Hearts AI model within the PMcardio Platform, setting a new benchmark in heart attack diagnosis. This pioneering AI-powered clinical assistant is now the first certified solution proven to outperform doctors in detecting heart attacks.



We live in a world where heart attacks remain the leading killer globally, with delayed or missed diagnoses contributing significantly to mortality rates. Traditional diagnostic methods, focused on the STEMI/NSTEMI criteria, miss about 30% of acute heart attack patients, highlighting the need for more accurate and prompt detection.

“Alarmingly, 1 in 4 men and 1 in 3 women die within five years of a heart attack, often due to the irreversible damage to the heart muscle caused by delayed treatment. This is particularly concerning for women, who tend to have less obvious heart attack symptoms than men, making accurate and timely diagnosis even more critical,” states Dr. Robert Herman, Chief Medical Officer at Powerful Medical, the deep-tech company behind PMcardio.

Responding to the urgent need for improved heart attack diagnostics, Prof. Dr. Stephen W. Smith (Hennepin Healthcare) and Dr. Pendell Meyers (Atrium Health) have pioneered a new approach that effectively fills the gaps in traditional diagnostic methods. This breakthrough has paved the way for the Queen of Hearts AI model, developed in collaboration with these experts, Dr. Jozef Bartunek, and the team at the Cardiovascular Research Center Aalst in Belgium.

PMcardio, leveraging insights from a database of over 500,000 patients, detects heart attacks with double the sensitivity compared to the current standard care. Additionally, this AI model can identify heart attacks from ECG up to three hours earlier than human physicians.

The innovative clinical assistant demonstrated effectiveness in extensive clinical trials involving more than 20,000 patients. It is currently being tested in pilot programs at over 60 global centers, including renowned institutions like Minneapolis Heart Institute, Christ Hospital, Prairie Hospital, and Cardiovascular Center Aalst. With over 2,500 hospitals on the waiting list, PMcardio is on track to transform heart attack diagnosis on a global scale.

“Each year, around 3 million patients are admitted to emergency departments with chest pain in the United States, and the total economic cost of heart attacks exceeds $150 billion annually. Through our clinical trials, we have demonstrated that the Queen of Hearts can significantly reduce these costs by enabling accurate diagnosis and prioritization of patients,” says Martin Herman, CEO of Powerful Medical.

As PMcardio's Queen of Hearts AI model launches in Europe and advances towards FDA authorization, it signifies a major advancement in the global battle against heart disease, the leading cause of death worldwide. This development is set to have a widespread impact, fundamentally transforming the approach to heart attack diagnosis and treatment around the globe.

About PMcardio:



PMcardio is the market leader in AI-powered diagnostics, addressing the world's leading cause of death – cardiovascular diseases. The innovative clinical assistant empowers healthcare professionals to detect up to 40 cardiovascular diseases. In the form of a smartphone application, the certified Class IIb medical device interprets any 12-lead ECG image in under 5 seconds to provide accurate diagnoses and individualised treatment recommendations tailored to each patient.

