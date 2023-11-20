Jeffs’ Brands: Fort Continues to Pursue Product Opportunities in the $2.8 Billion Growing Global Pest Control Market

Tel Aviv, Israel, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffs' Brands Ltd (“Jeffs’ Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JFBR, JFBRW), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace, announces the successful integration of Fort Products Ltd. (“Fort”) with the Company's business, targeting the global pest control products market, estimated to reach revenues of $2.8 billion by 2028, growing from $1.8 billion in 2020, according to Research Dive. The Company previously announced its acquisition of Fort, which sells pest control products, in March 2023, and since then has been utilizing its unique technology to increase sales of existing products offered by Fort and to identify demand for additional products.

Fort’s label brands (“Fort Brands”) currently offers over 120 pest control products on the Amazon Marketplace in the U.K. Earlier this month, the Company announced the expansion of Fort Brands’ products to the Amazon Marketplace in France.

As previously announced, the Company recently launched a new product line of Fort Brands in France, to tackle the growing bedbug outbreak in the country. The incidence of bedbug infestations in France has been increasing over the past few months, leading to a greater allocation of resources to address the issue, with the 2024 Paris Olympics games coming up in the summer of 2024. According to ANSES, the French health and safety agency, more than one in ten households in France reported bedbug infestations between the years 2017 and 2022. This rising concern extends to various settings, including hotel rooms, trains, and private residences, generating a growing demand for effective bedbug pest control solutions.

"Our acquisition of Fort Products in March 2023 was more than a transaction; it's an integration of expertise and excellence," stated Viki Hakmon, CEO of Jeffs' Brands. "We are utilizing the robust growth trend in the pest control market to deliver value-driven solutions to our customers while seeking to maximize returns for our investors. This is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in the e-commerce space."

About Jeffs’ Brands Ltd

Jeffs' Brands is transforming the world of e-commerce by creating and acquiring products and turning them into market leaders, tapping into vast, unrealized growth potential. Through our stellar team’s insight into the FBA Amazon business model, we’re using both human capability and advanced technology to take products to the next level. For more information on Jeffs’ Brands Ltd visit https://jeffsbrands.com .

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we are discussing the ability of our latest Fort Brand product line to address the bedbug problem in France, our intention to persistently introduce new Fort Brand products and our mission and growth and acquisition strategy to deliver value-driven solutions to our customers and maximize returns for our investors. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to adapt to significant future alterations in Amazon’s policies; our ability to sell our existing products and grow our brands and product offerings, including by acquiring new brands; our ability to meet our expectations regarding the revenue growth and the demand for e-commerce; the overall global economic environment; the impact of competition and new e-commerce technologies; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which we operate; projected capital expenditures and liquidity; the impact of possible changes in Amazon’s policies and terms of use; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Registration Statement on Form F-1, as amended, filed with the SEC related to our initial public offering and our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.