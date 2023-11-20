Global Medical Billing Outsourcing Market Size To Grow USD 41.9 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 13.23%

New York, United States, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Medical Billing Outsourcing Market Size is To Grow from USD 12.1 Billion in 2022 to USD 41.9 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.23% during the forecast period.

Medical billing outsourcing is a procedure in the healthcare industry in which healthcare providers (such as hospitals and clinics) outsource medical billing and coding tasks to third-party corporations or specialized medical billing service providers. Healthcare providers prefer to outsource some administrative chores to third-party vendors rather than handling them in-house to make the process more efficient and cost-effective. Outsourcing medical billing can result in significant cost savings for healthcare providers. Instead of maintaining an in-house billing department with overhead costs, outsourcing allows them to pay for the services they use on a case-by-case or percentage basis. By outsourcing billing obligations, healthcare practitioners may focus on their core activities such as patient care, medical services, and practice management without being distracted by administrative tasks.

The market is growing rapidly as a result of greater use of IT resources in the healthcare business and ongoing government support. The growing cost of healthcare, particularly in developed countries, has resulted in continued innovations that allow for the broad adoption of modern technology devices and equipment, such as RCM software. The rising patient load, along with the need to handle an ever-increasing record and bill burden, puts a strain on health practitioners. To combat this, hospitals are outsourcing the clinical billing process, which is expected to boost market growth. Furthermore, the high risks of data breaches associated with medical billing are anticipated to limit growth in the global medical billing outsourcing business. Data breaches are increasing in its importance. It is critical in medical process outsourcing to preserve patient information and ensure patient confidentiality.

Covid 19 Impacts

The recent COVID-19 epidemic boosted income in the medical billing outsourcing sector in 2020. With healthcare institutions facing financial challenges, the significance of effective healthcare revenue cycle management became increasingly clearer. Medical billing outsourcing businesses were essential in streamlining billing operations, minimizing claim denials, and speeding reimbursements. The epidemic spurred telemedicine and remote work acceptance in the healthcare business. As healthcare practitioners transitioned to virtual consultations and remote patient care, there was a rise in demand for outsourced medical billing services to support these new practices.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 130 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Medical Billing Outsourcing Market Size , by Service (Front-end Services, Middle-end Services, & Back-end Services), By Component (In-house and Outsourced), By End User (Hospitals, Physician Offices, & Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022– 2032".

The front-end services segment is dominating the largest market share over the forecast period.

The global medical billing outsourcing market is segmented into three segments include front-end services, middle-end services, and back-end services. Among these segments, the front-end services market is predicted to have substantial growth potential throughout the projection period. Front-end services include patient registration and insurance eligibility verification. Accurate and effective patient registration ensures that all essential demographic and insurance information is gathered, reducing billing errors and potential claim denials. Front-end services usually have strong quality control systems in place to ensure that data is true and full before it reaches the billing system. This adds to a high level of billing efficiency.

The outsourced segment is influencing the market with the largest market share during the forecast period.

The medical billing outsourcing industry is divided into two groups based on the component, such as in-house and outsourced. Among these segments, the outsourced category holds the biggest revenue share over the predicted period. Outsourcing significantly reduces expenditures and has shown to be an acceptable solution for small and medium-sized organizations. Physician health operations in clinics and acute care hospitals are struggling as reimbursements have declined, costs have increased, and new restrictions have made doing business more complicated. According to the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA), billing errors cost medical firms 5-10% of their revenue. This is hastening segment expansion.

The hospital segment is dominating the market with the largest market share during the forecast period.

The medical billing outsourcing industry is bifurcated into several categories based on end users, such as hospitals, physician offices, and others. Among these segments, hospitals have the highest revenue share throughout the predicted period. Hospitals may focus more on their principal duties, such as patient care, medical services, and clinical operations, by outsourcing medical billing. Delegating billing responsibilities to outside professionals allows hospital staff to focus on providing high-quality healthcare services. Outsourcing medical billing operations can help hospitals, particularly large ones, save money. Maintaining an in-house billing department may be expensive, with costs including employees, training, software, and infrastructure.

North America led the market with the largest market share over the forecast period

North America is expected to lead substantial market expansion during the forecast period owing to the presence of various healthcare providers in the United States, as well as their shift in attention to end-to-end outsourcing solutions for handling billing procedures, which is augmenting the market in North America. Because of better awareness of the benefits of outsourcing, providers are selecting outsourced services to maximize revenues and manage high-value transactions.

Asia Pacific is predicted to experience strong revenue market growth throughout the forecast period owing to Rising patient populations and enhanced healthcare infrastructure are predicted to generate substantial development in emerging markets such as Australia, India, and China. Also, due to greater awareness of clinical billing software and increased use of cutting-edge technology.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Medical Billing Outsourcing Market include R1RCM Inc., Veradigm, LLC, eClinicalWorks, Oracle, Kareo, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, AdvancedMD, Inc., Promantra Inc., McKesson Corporation, and Others.

Recent Market Development

In February 2023, GeBBS Healthcare Solutions Inc. announced the purchase of CPa Medical Billing, a supplier of revenue cycle management services to FQHCs and other multi-specialty physician groups. This strategic purchase assisted the company in expanding its client base by entering new geographic places and expanding the market and service capabilities, consequently boosting corporate growth.

