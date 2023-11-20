Human Microbiome Market projected to reach USD 2,555 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 35.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study.

Richmond, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Human Microbiome Market , by Product (Drugs, Diagnostic Tests, Probiotics, Prebiotics, Others), Type (FMT, Peptide, Live Biotherapeutic Product, Others), Disease (Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Endocrine & Metabolic Disorders, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Others), Application (Therapeutics, Diagnostics), and Region.

Global Human Microbiome Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 300 Million Market size value in 2030 USD 2,555 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 35.8% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Product, Type, Disease, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Therapeutics Inc. Enterome Sample of Companies Covered 4D pharma plc International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. OptiBiotix Health Plc

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Human Microbiome Market

175 - Market Data Tables

68 - List of Figures

230 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The term "human microbiome" denotes the assortment of microorganisms present both on and inside the human body. This microbiome encompasses a wide variety of organisms, including bacteriophages, bacteria, fungi, viruses, and protozoa. Interestingly, human cells are outnumbered by microbial cells tenfold. The microbiota can contribute significantly to body weight, potentially weighing up to five pounds. The bacteria within our microbiome play crucial roles in regulating the immune system, aiding in food digestion, protecting against harmful bacteria, and synthesizing essential vitamins such as B and K, vital for blood coagulation. This market focuses on the study and manipulation of the diverse microorganisms residing in and on the human body, ranging from bacteria and viruses to fungi and protozoa. With a burgeoning interest in the potential therapeutic applications of understanding and modulating the human microbiome, the market has witnessed a surge in research and investment.

Major Vendors in The Global Human Microbiome Market:

Therapeutics Inc.

Enterome

4D pharma plc

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

OptiBiotix Health Plc

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Synlogic Inc.

Second Genome, Inc.

Vedanta Biosciences Inc.

YSOPIA Bioscience

FlightPath Biosciences Inc.

Finch Therapeutics Group Inc.

AOBiome Therapeutics

BioGaia

Quantbiome, Inc. (dba Ombre)

Viome Life Sciences Inc.

BIOHM Health

DayTwo

Atlas Biomed

Bione Ventures Private Limited

Luxia Scientific

Metabiomics

Sun Genomics

Seed Health

Gnubiotics Sciences

The Rise In The Prevalence Of Diseases

The human microbiome market is witnessing a substantial upswing, with the escalating prevalence of diseases emerging as a primary driver of its growth. The intricate relationship between the human microbiome and health has garnered increasing attention from researchers, clinicians, and biotech companies alike. As the incidence of various diseases continues to rise globally, understanding the role of the microbiome in maintaining health and contributing to the onset or prevention of diseases has become a focal point in medical research. Chronic conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), diabetes, obesity, and autoimmune disorders have shown complex associations with the composition and functionality of the human microbiome. The microbiota, consisting of trillions of microorganisms residing in and on the human body, plays a critical role in maintaining a balanced and functional immune system. The dysregulation of this intricate microbial community has been linked to the development and exacerbation of several diseases. Consequently, the exploration of microbiome-based diagnostics and therapeutics has gained momentum as a promising avenue for mitigating disease burden. Moreover, the human microbiome's impact extends beyond the digestive system, influencing diverse aspects of health, including neurological function and mental health. The gut-brain axis, a bidirectional communication system between the gastrointestinal tract and the central nervous system, has garnered attention for its potential role in conditions such as anxiety, depression, and neurodegenerative diseases.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Government Investments On Healthcare Infrastructure

Increasing Demand Precision Medicine

Opportunities:

Upsurge In The Public-Private Funding For Target Research Activities

Increased collaboration of key players and small innovative companies to work on new microbiome technologies

Technological Advancements

Technological advancements stand as a pivotal opportunity for the Human Microbiome Market, ushering in a new era of precision and innovation in understanding and harnessing the potential of the human microbiome. The integration of cutting-edge technologies has significantly accelerated the pace of research, diagnostics, and therapeutic development within this burgeoning field. One of the key advancements propelling the Human Microbiome Market forward is the advent of high-throughput DNA sequencing technologies. These tools have revolutionized the ability to characterize the vast and complex microbial communities residing in and on the human body. The capacity to rapidly and cost-effectively sequence the genetic material of microorganisms has provided researchers with unprecedented insights into the composition and dynamics of the human microbiome. This has laid the foundation for comprehensive studies that explore the role of the microbiome in health and disease.

The market for Human Microbiome is dominated by North America.

North America stands as the dominating region in the Human Microbiome Market, with several factors contributing to its prominence in this rapidly advancing field. The robust dominance of North America is primarily attributed to the region's strong foundation of healthcare facilities and infrastructure, providing a conducive environment for the exploration and application of microbiome research in medical practices. The United States and Canada, in particular, boast a comprehensive network of healthcare institutions, research centers, and academic facilities that form a solid foundation for pioneering developments in the field of human microbiome studies.

Additionally, the region's position at the forefront of technological innovation plays a pivotal role in its dominance in the Human Microbiome Market. The availability and adoption of advanced devices and cutting-edge technologies for microbiome research contribute significantly to the region's leadership. The United States, being a global hub for biotechnology and pharmaceutical research, attracts substantial investments from key players in the industry. This influx of investments fuels the growth of advanced devices and technologies, positioning North America at the forefront of microbiome-related advancements.

The Therapeutics Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on application the human microbiome market is segmented into Therapeutics and Diagnostics. The therapeutics application emerges as the dominant segment, particularly in the context of the developments witnessed in 2022. The data reveals that the therapeutics category is poised to claim a larger share of the market, reflecting a strategic shift in focus and investment. This shift is fueled by a substantial increase in research and development investments globally, specifically directed towards microbiome-based medicines. The commitment to advancing therapeutic applications stems from the recognition of the human microbiome's pivotal role in influencing health and disease.

