Antihistamine Market is Projected to Reach at a Valuation of US$ 647.7 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the most recent industry data by Future Market Insights, the global antihistamine market was valued at approximately US$ 263.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% over the forecast period. By 2033, the market is projected to grow to US$ 647.7 billion.



Antihistamines are medicines that are commonly used for relieving individuals experiencing common symptoms like running nose, sneezing, itchy throat, conjunctivitis, and others. These symptoms are very basic and common ones, so their prevalence is quite high, owing to the increase in the demand for the antihistamine drugs.

According to WHO, apparently, 262 million people were affected by asthma in 2019. It is a long-term condition affecting both children and adults. Even though it differs from person to person, it includes allergic reactions because of exposure to dust, tree pollen, animal fur, fumes or changes in weather. Antihistamines are certainly not the first-line treatment for asthma, but it helps in alleviating the pain and allergic symptoms that trigger asthma. Medications such as diphenhydramine (Benadryl) and cetirizine (Zyrtec) can be helpful in subsiding the allergic reaction back to its normal track, probably lessening breathing difficulties. This increasing demand would eventually have a positive impact on the growth of the antihistamines market.

The impact of climate change is very evident on human health. The changing temperatures and the pattern of rainfall contribute to various vector-borne diseases, which can develop certain symptoms that lead to swelling and itching. This further stimulates the demand for the antihistamine medications, which help in decreasing the effects of inflammation, owing to the growth of the market.

For instance:

In February 2022, TerSera Therapeutics LLC announced the FDA approval for QUZYTTIR as the first and only antihistamine injectable. It is a second-generation H1 antihistamine for the treatment of acute urticarial in children six months of age or above and adults as well.

“Increased availability of over-the-counter antihistamine drugs, as well as increased prevalence of the symptoms related to allergies, is set to propel the sales of antihistamines across the globe,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways:

In 2022, H-1 accounted for the highest market share of 55.9% in the antihistamine market.

Over-the-counter antihistamines hold the highest market share of 51.3% in the type category.

Tablets accounted for 35.0% of the market share in 2022. Due to the convenience and effectiveness of oral antihistamine drugs, this segment dominated the market with a 48.2 % market share.

In 2022, the allergies segment led the indication category, accounting for 38.1% of the market.

Hospital pharmacies dominated the distribution channel category with a market share of 42.9%.

North America is considered the leading segment by region, with a market share of 35.0% at the end of the forecast period.

Antihistamines Market Size:

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2017 to 2022 Market Analysis US$ billion for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered USA, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia BENELUX, Nordic Countries, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, and South Africa Key Market Segments Covered Product, Type, Dosage Forms, Route of Administration, Indication, Distribution Channel and Region Key Companies Profiled GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare

Himalaya Wellness Company

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc.

Bayer AG

Novartis AG

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Alcon Vision LLC.

Merck & Co.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Ltd.

Viatris Inc. Somerset Pharma, LLC

F. Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd.

Akorn Operating Company LLC

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Speer laboratories

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

TerSera Therapeutics LLC

Pfizer Inc.

Morepen Laboratories Limited

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Pharmaceutical Specialties Inc.

Proctor & Gamble





Market Competition

The antihistamine market is highly fragmented in terms of antihistamine types and their different properties of allergies, skin conditions, product quality, and ethnicity. Market players are involved in developing advanced solutions, keeping various factors in mind that can be aligned with the customer’s requirements.

In June 2022, Bayer Healthcare LLC received FDA approval for nonprescription Astepro, a nasal antihistamine, for both children above six years and adults.





In July 2020, Alcon Vision LLC. received approval for the OTC Pataday Once Daily Relief Extra Strength (0.2% antihistamine) for the people in the United States as the first eye allergy itch drop that offers 24 hours of relief.





Key Segments:

By Product:

H-1 Blockers

H-2 Blockers

By Type:

Prescription-based

Over-the-counter

By Dosage Forms:

Tablets

Capsules

Liquids

Other

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Parenteral

Topical



By Indication:

Allergies

Urticaria

Dermatitis

Other

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug stores

Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)





Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges clients face and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

