MunnWorks, Applied UV’s Subsidiary, Enhances Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort With Lighted & Decorative Mirrors, and Custom Vanities

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI), a leader in global food security, air quality, and specialty building solutions today announced that its MunnWorks subsidiary, has furnished Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort with lighted and decorative mirrors, and custom vanities.

In the scenic embrace of the Great Smoky Mountains, Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort is a testament to the region’s beauty and Dolly Parton's vision, now further enhanced by the exceptional furnishings from MunnWorks. The resort recently opened, and it stands as a beacon of comfort and elegance, boasting amenities that reflect the highest standards of hospitality design.

MunnWorks celebrates its involvement and is proud to provide decorative mirrors and vanities to this premier resort in the Smoky Mountains. MunnWorks' commitment to creating tailor-made solutions, built to spec, within budget and on time, has positioned it as a key contributor to some of the world’s most distinguished properties.

"Our mirrors are the result of a meticulous manufacturing process, undertaken with the goal of setting a benchmark in hospitality," said Max Munn, CEO of Applied UV, Inc. "We are delighted that our MunnWorks division has contributed to HeartSong Lodge & Resort, and we are committed to further incorporating our patented technology to improve health and well-being into the best hotels and resorts.

MunnWorks operates with a strategic vision, leveraging multi-site domestic production capabilities for high-value items, complex designs, and finishes. The company's dedication to

domestic manufacturing of better furnishings, ensures control over quality and delivery, contributing to the project's success.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc. engages in the pursuit of technologies focused on global food security, air quality, and specialty building solutions tailored for the commercial and hospitality sectors.

More details about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries can be found at https://www.applieduvinc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain “forward‐looking statements.” Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning the Company’s preliminary third quarter 2023 financial results, its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

