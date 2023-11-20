Global Protein A Resin Market Share Projected to be Worth USD 2,854.41 Million By 2032, at 9.4% CAGR Increase: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a recent study report titled "Protein A Resin Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Recombinant Protein A, Natural Protein A); By Product; By Application; By End User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023- 2032" in its research database.

According to [115+ Pages] research report, the global protein A resin market size & share is currently valued at USD 1,168.78 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 2,854.41 Million by 2032, according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. Besides, the report notes that the market exhibits a robust 9.4% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecasted timeframe, 2023-2032.

What Protein A Resin? How Big is Protein A Resin Market Size Worth?

Overview

Protein A resin is a high resemblance chromatography medium. It is utilized for the one-step salvation of monoclonal antibody products and immunoglobulins from a cell culture media. The rapidly rising demand for protein A resin market can be attributed to it diminishing the immune retaliation, easing the phagocytosis of the bacteria. It also destroys antibody-arbitrated immune responses in persons. It clears the way for securing of bacteria to the host facet for pathogenesis. The protein also advances the formation of the biofilm. Intrinsically, protein A carries five Ig binding domains, each of which can secure a broad gamut of mammalian proteins, particularly human IgG. Its escalated accuracy towards antibodies eases the successful permission of host cell proteins, DNA, and viruses.

The global industry is proliferating due to a surge in the drug development procedure by the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, escalating research in monoclonal antibodies, and escalated disbursement in synthetic biology. Additionally, there is an increase in demand for protein-engineered commodities utilized for vaccine and therapeutics advancement by the biopharmaceutical industries, which has an affirmative influence on the global industry and is one of the prominent driving factors.

Essential Takeaways from the Report

The market is encountering outstanding growth with a noteworthy significance on progressive biologics, biosimilar, and gene therapy.

Reliance on protein A resin for the purification of antibodies, and the market has witnessed an upswing in biopharmaceutical research and manufacturing potential as a result.

The protein A resin market segmentation is primarily based on type, product, application, end-user, and region.

is primarily based on type, product, application, end-user, and region. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow enormously during the forecast period.

Leading Players Appeared in the Report

Abcam PLC.

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

EMD Millipore

Expedeon Ltd

GE Healthcare

GenScript Biotech Corp.

Merck Millipore

Novasep Holdings SAS

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Purolite Life Sciences

Repligen Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tosoh Bioscience

Important Growth Aspects of the Market

Demand for monoclonal antibodies : The market is presently experiencing sizeable augmentation primarily pushed by a convergence of factors. The protein A resin market size is expanding as these elements enclose the increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies, the augmentation of biopharmaceutical manufacturing, and the continual advancement in purification technologies.

: The market is presently experiencing sizeable augmentation primarily pushed by a convergence of factors. The protein A resin market size is expanding as these elements enclose the increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies, the augmentation of biopharmaceutical manufacturing, and the continual advancement in purification technologies. Prevalence of detrimental diseases : The increasing existence of detrimental illnesses, autoimmune conditions, and cancer have pushed the demand for monoclonal antibodies. Monoclonal antibodies are at the vanguard of evolving medical treatments, and protein A resins presume an important role in the purification procedure. The protein A resin market sales are soaring as the therapeutic monoclonal antibody landscape persists to progress with more alternatives entering the market, and the importance of systematic and high proportion protein A resins become growingly noticeable.

: The increasing existence of detrimental illnesses, autoimmune conditions, and cancer have pushed the demand for monoclonal antibodies. Monoclonal antibodies are at the vanguard of evolving medical treatments, and protein A resins presume an important role in the purification procedure. The protein A resin market sales are soaring as the therapeutic monoclonal antibody landscape persists to progress with more alternatives entering the market, and the importance of systematic and high proportion protein A resins become growingly noticeable. A significant part of the contract manufacturing firms: Contract manufacturing firms are anticipated to enact a significant part in the production of agile pharmaceutical components and biologics involving monoclonal antibodies, thus unplugging contemporary revenue pockets in the protein A resins.

Market's Latest Key Trends

Expansion of the biopharmaceutical market : Several nations are rendering sizeable funding to proliferate their biomanufacturing proportions with a particular concentration on initiating progressive bioprocessing prerequisites. These ultra-modern provisions entail notable quantities of protein A resin to provide for the purification needs of the expanding biopharmaceutical market. As a result, the market welfares notably from the global expansion in biomanufacturing capacities.

: Several nations are rendering sizeable funding to proliferate their biomanufacturing proportions with a particular concentration on initiating progressive bioprocessing prerequisites. These ultra-modern provisions entail notable quantities of protein A resin to provide for the purification needs of the expanding biopharmaceutical market. As a result, the market welfares notably from the global expansion in biomanufacturing capacities. Advancing of contemporary products: Companies functioning in the market are uniting to advance contemporary products to serve the escalating consumer demand. For instance, in September 2023, the University of Limerick's SPC, which denotes Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) Research Centre for Pharmaceuticals, commenced the subsequent stage of its alliance with leading industry leaders. This collective endeavor targets to handle the dilating market. The alliance includes five major biopharmaceutical firms: Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Janssen, BMS, and MSD. Simultaneously, they are communicating usual provocations within the biopharmaceutical manufacturing sector.

Segmental Overview

The recombinant protein A resins segment accounted for a significant share

Based on type, the recombinant protein A resins segment accounted for a significant share. The protein A resin market demand is on the rise as these resins are engineered along recombinant DNA technology, permitting the production of protein A ligands with particular features maximized for protein purification. Recombinant Protein A resins offer escalated clearness antibody and protein purification because of their systematic binding and choosy capture properties. These resins frequently portray enhanced performance features such as escalated binding proportions and speedier kinetics juxtaposed to conventional protein A resins. Recombinant Protein A resins are also treasured instruments in R&D labs for antibody characterization, purification procedure advancement, and protein inspection.

Agarose based protein A resins segment dominated the market

Based on the product, agarose-based protein A resins dominated the market. The protein A resin market trends include agarose-based Protein A resin, which has substantial usage in several applications covering the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Its extensive usage can be credited to its inventiveness, efficacy, and dependability. Agarose-based Protein A resin portrays an escalated binding potential for antibodies, enabling the purification of massive loads of proteins in a single course. It provides steadiness in the broad gamut of pH and salt situations, rendering it adjustable to several purification agreements and permitting for strong and dependable responses. Agarose-based Protein A resin can be revived and reutilized several times, requiring notable loss of performance, rendering it an economical alternative for replicated purification cycles.

Protein A Resin Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 2,854.41 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 1,274.78 Million Expected CAGR Growth 9.4% from 2023 – 2032 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Segments Covered By Technology, By Application, By Component, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographical Outlook

Asia Pacific: This region held the largest protein A resin market share due to the growing demand for biologics and monoclonal antibodies; the need for protein A resin as a necessary salvation tool has evolved. The development is credited to the growing existence of detrimental illnesses and the requirement for inventive remedies. Several nations in the Asia Pacific region are diligently augmenting their biomanufacturing potential and framework. Finding in the ultra-modern bioprocessing provisions and the formation of biotech fulcrums are generating an instrumental ambiance for the evolution of the market

North America: This region has surfaced as the most extensive due to North American pharmaceutical firms, research establishments, and government firms funneling sizeable funding into R&D activities. This funding incentivizes the advancement of contemporary biopharmaceuticals, pushing the requirement for protein A resin. The existence of a sizeable aggregate of contract manufacturing organizations pursuing biologics production in North America assists in the demand for protein A resin. These CMOs depend on progressive purification technologies.

Protein A Resin Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Recombinant Protein A, Natural Protein A); By Product; By Application; By End User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023- 2032

Competitive Landscape

The protein A resin sector portrays a splintered panorama and has an increased rivalry because of the agile inclusion of several players. Major firms in the industry constantly initiate inventive commodities as a deliberate move to brace their market position. These industries best bet categorize capabilities such as establishing alliances, enhancing product collections, and attending alliances to achieve a canniness over co-equals and initiate a notable existence in the market.

Market's Common Queries Answered by the Report

What is the study period of the market?

Which factors are boosting the protein A resin market sales?

What is the market growth rate during the forecast period?

What are the key market growth drivers and trends?

Which region is leading the market?

Who are the protein A resin market key players?

Which segment is dominating the industry?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Protein A Resin market report based on type, product, application, end-user, and region:

By Type Outlook

Recombinant Protein A

Natural Protein A

By Product Outlook

Organic Polymer-based Protein A

Agarose-based Protein A

Glass/Silica-based Protein A

By Application Outlook

Immunoprecipitation

Antibody Purification

By End User Outlook

Academic Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

