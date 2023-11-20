Electroceramics Market to Reach US$ 17.5 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Demand for Advanced Electronic Devices and Materials - Says RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat ’s most recent industry analysis, the Global Electroceramics Market value is estimated at US$ 12.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 4.6% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Electroceramics refer to a class of ceramic materials that exhibit electrical properties and are used in various electronic and electrical applications. These materials are characterized by their ability to conduct, insulate, or exhibit other electrical responses depending on the specific composition and structure. Electroceramics find applications in a wide range of technologies and industries, contributing to their global market growth.

The growing demand for consumer electronics, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearable devices, drives the market for electroceramics. These materials are used in various components, including capacitors, sensors, and actuators, contributing to the miniaturization and enhanced performance of electronic devices.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Electroceramics market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, material, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global Electroceramics market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Electroceramics market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Electroceramics Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, electroceramics segment witnessing high demand in capacitor applications. It is essential for storing large amounts of charge in a compact form.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 12.8 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 17.5 billion Growth Rate 4.6% Dominant Segment Electroceramics Dominant Region Asia Pacific Key Market Drivers Growing demand for consumer electronics

Development of advanced technologies Companies Profiled Morgan Advanced Materials

Rubicon Technology

Swiss Jewel Company

TC Ceramics Inc.

Electro Ceramics Industries

Keltron Electro Ceramics Ltd

Kyocera Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd.

TDK Corporation

CeramTec GmbH

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global electroceramics market include.

In February 2021, The Office of Naval Research in the U.S. awarded CTS Corporation more than $1.5 million to develop next-generation piezoelectric single-crystal materials. This financing will assist the company in improving the production of electroceramics for a variety of applications.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global electroceramics market growth include Morgan Advanced Materials, Rubicon Technology, Swiss Jewel Company, TC Ceramics Inc., Electro Ceramics Industries, Keltron Electro Ceramics Ltd, Kyocera Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd., TDK Corporation, and CeramTec GmbH, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global electroceramics market based on type, material, application and region

Global Electroceramics Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Dielectric Ceramics Electroceramics Magnetic Ceramics Piezoelectric Ceramics Others

Global Electroceramics Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Material Titanate Zirconate Alumina

Global Electroceramics Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Electroceramics for capacitors Data Storage Devices Actuators & Sensors Optoelectronic Devices Power Distribution Devices Others

Global Electroceramics Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Electroceramics Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Electroceramics Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Electroceramics Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Electroceramics Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Electroceramics Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Electroceramics Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

