20 NOVEMBER 2023



Orion Animal Health receives FDA approval for Bonqat® (pregabalin oral solution)

Orion Corporation today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted approval of Bonqat® (pregabalin oral solution) for alleviation of acute anxiety and fear associated with transportation and veterinary visits in cats.

Pregabalin is a new active substance for veterinary use and it acts in the central nervous system by reducing the release of various neurotransmitters (glutamate and monoaminergic neurotransmitters), resulting in an anxiolytic effect.

Orion’s long-standing strategic partner, Zoetis, has the exclusive right to market and sell Bonqat in the United States. Bonqat is anticipated to be available in the U.S. by mid-2024.

About Orion

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and self-care products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 1,341 million and the company had about 3,500 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

About Zoetis

As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide – from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock farmers and ranchers. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $8.1 billion in 2022 with approximately 13,800 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.



