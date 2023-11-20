Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement



Luxembourg, 20th November 2023

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021

Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 29th July 2022,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 10th NOVEMBER 2023 TO 17th NOVEMBER 2023

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Purchase price per share Total amount of purchases Purpose Market 16/11/2023 500 12,000 € 6 000,00 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 1st August 2022 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

* * *

Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu



Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu







Attachment