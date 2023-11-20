NV5 Awarded $17 Million in New Jersey Utilities Contracts

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, announced today that it been awarded $17 million in contracts to support utility projects in New Jersey.



NV5 has been awarded a two-year, $12 million contract by a New Jersey gas utility to provide comprehensive design, procurement, and construction inspection services on various improvement projects. NV5 will deliver engineering services for a variety of critical areas, including metering and regulation (M&R) station upgrades, gas transmission main replacements involving trenchless technologies, gas facility structural support solutions, and feasibility route studies.

NV5 has also secured a three-year, $5 million contract to provide utility technical support and utility management solutions for the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT). Under this contract, NV5 will offer project constructability reviews relating to utilities, the review of utility conflicts and relocation plans, the provision of mitigation and avoidance strategies, and the preparation of utility and railroad procedural manuals.

“NV5’s expertise in utility infrastructure development continues to be in high demand as investments in essential infrastructure drive improvements to the nation’s electric and gas grid,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “We are dedicated to contributing to the ongoing development of safe and reliable utility services, and these projects are expected to contribute to the increased organic growth of NV5.”

