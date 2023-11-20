CORL Technologies, Meditology Services Appoints Mikael Öhman as CEO

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CORL Technologies, tech-enabled managed services for vendor risk management and compliance, and its sister organization Meditology Services, the leading provider of information risk management, cybersecurity, privacy, and regulatory compliance services for the healthcare industry, announced today the appointment of Mikael Öhman as CEO. Öhman, who brings more than 25 years of executive experience in healthcare and health IT, replaces Founder and CEO Cliff Baker, who steps into a new role focused on enhancing the organization’s value for customers.



“On behalf of our sister organizations and Board of Directors, I thank Cliff for his contributions to CORL and Meditology as he navigated them from start-up to industry leader,” said Phil Molner, Chair, CORL and Meditology Board of Directors. “While Cliff’s shoes will be hard to fill, we are confident that Mikael is up to the task. His exceptional background as a healthcare executive and entrepreneur on both the payer and provider sides of the healthcare industry made him the ideal candidate to take over the helm, and we are confident he will be an exceptional asset to CORL and Meditology as we continue to focus on innovation and growth.”

Baker founded Meditology in 2010 and CORL in 2012 and guided the companies through the launch of several industry-leading solutions. In 2022, he was instrumental in securing strategic growth investment from Primus Capital, which the organizations are leveraging to accelerate its growth trajectory and maintain their positions as dominant players in the healthcare security and risk management industry.

“Leading CORL and Meditology has been truly rewarding, and I am excited to shift my sole focus to enhancing the value we deliver to our diverse customer base while supporting Mikael as he guides the company into its next chapter,” Baker said.

Öhman comes to CORL and Meditology from KMS Healthcare, where he was CEO of the global technology services company. Previously, he was a consultant at McKinsey and Company in Stockholm and Atlanta, managed international operations for Cerner, and led mergers and acquisitions for McKesson’s IT business. In addition to his executive health IT experience, which also includes serving as COO for software, services, and device companies, Öhman co-founded an urgent care business that was sold to Piedmont Urgent Care by Wellstreet.

“Cybersecurity is a top-of-mind issue across the healthcare ecosystem, one that offers tremendous opportunity for CORL and Meditology to bring real value to our clients. By reinventing key elements of cybersecurity management, our innovative services and solutions empower healthcare organizations to mitigate the overwhelming security threats they face on a daily basis,” said Öhman. “I’m excited for this opportunity to continue to build on what is already a strong business and further help healthcare providers, payers, vendors, and patients remain safe from cyber attacks.”

About CORL Technologies

CORL is a leading provider of vendor risk management solutions for the healthcare industry. CORL gets results by scaling organizational and vendor risk programs through our healthcare vendor risk clearinghouse solution, dashboard reporting that business owners can understand, and proven workflows that drive measurable risk reduction. For more information, visit https://corltech.com/.

About Meditology Services

Meditology Services is a top-ranked provider of information risk management, cybersecurity, privacy, and regulatory compliance services, working exclusively with healthcare organizations to assess and develop security and compliance programs. Meditology has a reputation for client service excellence based on the quality of our work products and the professionalism, approach, and innovative solutions we bring to our engagements. Meditology is comprised of industry thought leaders with extensive experience in IT risk management. The company has offices in Atlanta, Philadelphia, and San Diego. For more information, visit Meditologyservices.com.

