Sodium Caseinate Market is Expected to Reach US$ 8.0 Billion by 2033: Future Market Insights, Inc. Study

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMI analysts project a sodium caseinate market worth US$ 5.1 billion in 2023 and US$ 8.0 billion in 2033. Between 2023 and 2033, the market is expected to register a growth rate of 4.6%.

The demand for sodium caseinate is high in the food & beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals industries. The food & beverage industry is anticipated to be the leading consumer of sodium caseinate during the forecast period.

Increasing application of sodium caseinate in a wide range of food products to enhance their protein content. Sodium caseinate has better functionality and nutritional value, it has become a primary choice of additive for food and beverage manufacturers.

Request a Sample Report and Explore New Growth Opportunities Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2303

Rising preference for convenience and ready-to-eat foods fuels the demand for products that have extended shelf life so that they remain fresh and edible for long periods of time. Sodium caseinate acts as a food stabilizer and is added to numerous food and beverage products. These factors are anticipated to propel the demand for sodium caseinate across the globe during the forecast period.

Some regulatory bodies in various regions have recognized sodium caseinate as a safe food additive ingredient, which has contributed to its acceptance and availability in the market. FAO and WHO recommend the addition of sodium caseinate as a food additive and stabilizer in dairy products, poultry products, fish, baby food, medicine, tobacco, salad dressing, and desserts, boost the market demand during the forecast period.

Demand for sodium caseinate is expected to be driven due to its use in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals industries and other industrial applications, such as adhesives and paints, further expanding its market potential.

Key Takeaways

From 2018 to 2022, the sodium caseinate market demand expanded at a CAGR of 8.4%

Based on grade, the food grade segment is expected to account for a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Global sodium caseinate demand in Germany is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

In the United States, the market is expected to reach US$ 4.1 billion between 2023 and 2033.

A growth rate of 4.4% is expected for the food additives segment over the forecast period.

China is projected to expand by 4.1% between 2023 and 2033.

By 2033, the sodium caseinate market in India is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.





“With the increasing prevalence of protein deficiency diseases and increasing awareness among people regarding the importance of functional and healthy food. Sodium caseinate demand will likely grow. Increasing usage of sodium caseinate in pharmaceuticals and cosmetic products is anticipated to support the growth of the market during the forecast period." says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Access Exclusive Data and Premium Insights at Discounts! Buy Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/2303

Competitive Landscape

As the sodium caseinate market has developed into a highly competitive environment since the beginning of this century, global demand has increased dramatically. The market players are using major growth strategies including growth methods such as technological development, growth, and mergers and acquisitions to increase market share, reach, and profit.

Some of the recent developments from the market are as follows-

K erry Group, an Irish multinational company, offers a broad portfolio of food ingredients and flavor solutions, including sodium caseinate. They cater to a wide range of industries, including the dairy, beverage, and processed food sectors.

an Irish multinational company, offers a broad portfolio of food ingredients and flavor solutions, including sodium caseinate. They cater to a wide range of industries, including the dairy, beverage, and processed food sectors. FrieslandCampina Ingredients is a Dutch dairy cooperative that produces dairy ingredients, including sodium caseinate. They serve customers in the food and nutrition industries worldwide.

is a Dutch dairy cooperative that produces dairy ingredients, including sodium caseinate. They serve customers in the food and nutrition industries worldwide. Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH is the German-based company is known for its high-quality dairy ingredients, including sodium caseinate. They supply ingredients to the food and beverage industry and other sectors.





Report Scope

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2023 US$ 5.1 billion Projected Market Valuation in 2033 US$ 8.0 billion Value-based CAGR 2023 to 2033 4.6% Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Market Analysis Value in US$ billion Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa Key Market Segments Covered Product

Application

End User

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled Israel Chemicals Ltd

AGROCOMPLEX Sp. z o.o.

Lactoprot Deutschland Gmbh

Erie Foods International Inc.

Charotar Casein Company

AMCO Proteins

Avani Food Products

Fonterra Co-operative Group

Ningxia Yimei Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Gansu Hua'an Biotechnology Group.





Explore Extensive Insights through Complete Report Methodology - Request Your Copy! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-2303

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global sodium caseinate market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the sodium caseinate market, the market is segmented on the basis of Product grade (Food Grade, Industrial Grade) Application, (Food Additives, Emulsifier, Free Fat Stabilizer, Others), End-Use (Food & beverages, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Chemicals, Other) and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East, and Africa).

About the Chemicals & Materials at Future Market Insights

The Chemicals & Materials team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective of providing authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Author

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Old Source: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/01/27/2374537/0/en/Sodium-Caseinate-Market-worth-US-7-41-Bn-by-2031-Comprehensive-Research-Report-by-FMI.html

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Chemicals & Materials

The sodium bisulphite market size is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2032, from a value of US$ 461.19 Million in 2022 to US$ 682.68 Million by 2032.

The global industrial sodium chloride market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 14,513.9 Million in 2022 and to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2022 and 2032.

During the forecast period, the global sodium sulfur batteries market is expected to grow at a promising CAGR of 30%. (2022-2032).

Sales in the global pharma grade sodium bicarbonate market are slated to top US$ 256.0 Million in 2022. Expanding at a healthy 3.5% CAGR, the market size is projected to total US$ 315.4 Million by 2028.

Increasing demand from the healthcare industry bolsters the overall demand for sodium bicarbonate, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 7.7 billion by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube