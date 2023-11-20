Constellium Celebrates a Decade of Innovation and Expertise with its International Scientific Council

PARIS, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is proud to mark the 10th anniversary of its International Scientific Council (ISC). Established in 2013, the ISC has played a pivotal role in guiding Constellium's research and development endeavors, fostering innovation, supporting Constellium’s sustainability targets, and addressing key challenges in the ever-evolving landscape of materials science.

Comprising five esteemed academic members from laboratories and universities worldwide, the Council provides high-level advisory support and recommendations in various facets of R&D, innovation strategies, climate change mitigation plans, research collaborations, and expanding Constellium's scientific network. Topics explored have included hydrogen effects in precipitation-hardened alloys, understanding and modeling auto body sheet formability, the science of aluminium solidification, and additive manufacturing powders. The Council has also delved into industry-wide challenges, such as decarbonization technologies and innovations, the future of metals in aerospace applications, electric vehicle technologies, and other key technical challenges of sustainability.

“As we celebrate a decade of pioneering research and collaboration, the International Scientific Council stands as a beacon of innovation,” said Ludovic Piquier, Senior Vice President of Manufacturing Excellence and Chief Technical Officer at Constellium. “Guided by insights from world-leading minds, our pursuit of scientific excellence and sustainability is unwavering. We look forward to another decade of transformative discoveries that will continue to propel Constellium’s bright future.”

As part of the 10th anniversary celebration, Constellium is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Daniel Cooper, Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Michigan, to its esteemed International Scientific Council. Dr. Cooper's wealth of expertise in manufacturing and sustainability aligns with Constellium's commitment to pioneering research and environmentally responsible solutions. He joins Prof. Dr-Ing. Heinz Voggenreiter, Director of the German Aerospace Center’s Institute of Structures and Design and Chair of the ISC, Prof. Patrick Grant, Vesuvius Professor of Materials, University of Oxford, Prof. Laine Mears, Professor and BMW SmartState Endowed Chair of Automotive Manufacturing, Clemson University, and Prof. Greg Olson, Thermo-Calc Professor of the Practice, Department of Materials Science and Engineering, MIT.

