Cidara Therapeutics Named as a San Diego Metro Area Top Workplace

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) immunotherapies designed to save lives and improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases, today announced that it has been named a Top Workplace by The San Diego Union-Tribune. Cidara was among the top 100 companies and organizations included in the 2023 Top Workplace list.



“We are proud to once again be considered one of the best places to work in San Diego,” said Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D. president and chief executive officer of Cidara. “This reflects Cidara’s commitment to foster a supportive, collaborative and motivating work environment. Our team members are driven by our mission to bring novel therapies to patients, and we are very appreciative of their dedication.”

Top Workplace lists are based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measured 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of an organization, including alignment, execution, and connection, among others.

The San Diego Union-Tribune published the complete list of 2023 Top Workplaces on Sunday, November 19, 2023. The list is available here.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics is using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop novel drug-Fc conjugates (DFCs). These targeted immunotherapies offer the unique opportunity to create “single molecule cocktails” comprised of targeted small molecules and peptides coupled to a human antibody fragment (Fc). DFCs are designed to save lives and improve the standard of care for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases by inhibiting specific disease targets while simultaneously engaging the immune system. In addition, Cidara received FDA approval for REZZAYO™ (rezafungin for injection), which it has licensed to multiple partners to commercialize in the U.S. and ex-U.S. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

