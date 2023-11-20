Momcozy Celebrates Black Friday and Cyber Monday with Exclusive Deals on Innovative Video Baby Monitor

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, Momcozy, a brand synonymous with quality in baby and maternal care products, is delighted to announce its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for the highly praised Momcozy Video Baby Monitor. Starting November 20, these special offers mark an ideal opportunity for parents to access top-notch baby monitoring technology and other items at significantly reduced prices.

Special Holiday Offers on Premium Baby Monitors

From Nov. 20-Nov.27, the baby monitor will be available at a 25% discount on Amazon. Additionally, the official Momcozy website is set to offer a 20% discount on all products from Nov. 22-Nov. 28.

The deals don't stop there! Be sure to check out the exclusive flash sales on the Momcozy website , where you can snag an impressive 25% discount November 24 and 25. This is an ideal chance for families eager to upgrade their baby monitoring systems and more without breaking the bank.





What's So Special About Momcozy's Baby Monitor?

Simply put, the Momcozy Video Baby Monitor is tailored to meet the needs of modern parenting with its standout features. Boasting an impressive 5000 mAh battery, it offers extended, hassle-free monitoring, significantly reducing the need for constant recharging. For added peace of mind, the monitor is equipped with night vision capabilities, ensuring parents can watch over their babies even in low-light conditions.

Yet the top-selling point for most parents is that this product prioritizes security because it's designed to be non-WiFi, ensuring that all footage remains private and secure, safeguarding against digital intrusions. These features are complemented by a 5-inch clear screen display and a 1080p camera, which provides consistently sharp and vivid images of your child, day or night.





Affordable Peace of Mind

"Parents are always looking for the best for their children, and high quality shouldn't break the bank," says a representative of Momcozy. "Our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals make our premium baby monitor more accessible so that more families can enjoy the peace of mind our products bring."

About Momcozy

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers with wearable breast pumps, nursing bras and other mom caring products. Endorsed by 3 million mothers in over 40 countries, Momcozy is a companion to women from pregnancy to early motherhood. With continuous innovation and a commitment to creating cozy designs born from love, Momcozy is growing in reach and impact to make moms’lives easier around the world.

Get Your Hands on the Momcozy Video Baby Monitor This Holiday Season

This holiday season, take the opportunity to explore what Momcozy has to offer, like the innovative Video Baby Monitor and a selection of other great products. The Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are perfect for parents looking to upgrade their baby care essentials with quality and convenience. So, head to Momcozy and see how these products can bring comfort and peace to your family's festive season, making it more enjoyable and worry-free for everyone.



