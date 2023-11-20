ShorePoint Named an NVTC Tech100 Company

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShorePoint Inc., an industry-leading cybersecurity services company protecting federal customers’ critical assets, announced today that it has been named a Tech100 honoree by the Northern Virginia Technology Council. The prestigious industry award honors top companies, executives, NextGen leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving innovation, implementing new solutions for customers and contributing to the Greater Washington region’s economic growth.



“We’re proud to be named a Tech100 honoree, recognizing ShorePoint as a leading technology company in our region,” said Matt Brown, co-founder and CEO of ShorePoint. “Our federal customers are laser-focused on prioritizing cyber resiliency for their organizations, and we’re equally focused on defending them from malicious cyber-attacks and enabling their missions.”

The company’s NVTC Tech100 distinction follows three recent industry awards for cybersecurity excellence, growth and operational accomplishments: NVTC Cyber50, Washington Technology Fast 50 and NOVA Chamber Government Contractor of the Year.

Tech100 honorees will be recognized at this year’s NVTC Tech100 celebration on December 12, 2023 at The Ritz-Carlton in Tysons Corner. A full list of the winners can be found here.

About ShorePoint

As an elite cybersecurity firm, ShorePoint continuously disrupts adversaries and targets their evolving tactics to provide a heightened level of security for federal civilian, defense and intelligence community customers. While defending against a surging number of cyber threats, customers count on ShorePoint’s team of cybersecurity and digital transformation experts to maximize cyber resilience, lower risk and drive efficiency. ShorePoint is a fast-growing, privately held firm in Herndon, VA. www.shorepointinc.com

Media Contact

Joyce Bosc

On behalf of ShorePoint

jbosc@boscobel.com

301-717-9529