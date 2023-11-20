Polyurethane Systems Houses in The Americas: A Game-Changer in Innovation

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyurethane Systems Houses in The Americas" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In a move that promises to reshape industries and accelerate innovation, a comprehensive directory of Polyurethane Systems Houses in the Americas has been unveiled. This groundbreaking report provides vital insights into the vibrant world of Polyurethane Systems Houses, including their contact details, product offerings, and market presence.

Navigating the Polyurethane Landscape

Polyurethane Systems Houses are at the forefront of technological advancement, offering a diverse range of solutions that span multiple sectors. This report serves as a guide for businesses seeking to collaborate, source, or understand the competitive landscape within the polyurethane industry.

What You'll Find in the Directory

This extensive directory offers a wealth of information for each Systems House, where available:

Contact details

Company profile

Ownership information

Employee count

Annual turnover

Systems applications/types

Trade names

System production capacity

Distribution network

Contact names (Commercial and Technical)

Robust Methodology for Reliable Data

The data presented in this directory is meticulously researched and compiled from a variety of sources. Wherever possible, information has been obtained directly from the companies themselves. In cases where direct access was not feasible, data was cross-referenced with public domain sources, backed by the publisher's deep knowledge of the global polyurethane industry.

Extensive Country Coverage

This comprehensive directory covers the following countries across the Americas:

Argentina

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Mexico

Panama

United States

Venezuela

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

Scope Of Study

End-Use Markets

Methodology

Units Of Volume

Definition Of A Systems House

Units Of Value

2. MARKET AND TECHNICAL BACKGROUND

Technical Background

Market Background

3. MAJOR MANUFACTURERS OF POLYURETHANE SYSTEMS

BASF Polyurethanes

Dow Chemical Company

Dupont

Huntsman Polyurethanes

4. SYSTEM HOUSE PROFILES BY COUNTRY

ARGENTINA

Alkanos

Ecopur 96 de Argentina SA

Poliresinas

Quimica del Caucho

BRAZIL

Amino Quimica

COIM Brasil

Flexivel

Huntsman Brasil

ISOMAC

MCassab

Poliois Vegetais

Polisystem

Purcom Brazil

Thermopol

Travi Plasticos

Univar Solutions

Urepol Polimeros

Utech

CANADA

Elastochem

HBS CA

IPS

Normac Adhesive Products

...And the list continues for each country, featuring prominent Polyurethane Systems Houses.

With the release of this directory, the door to collaboration, innovation, and growth within the polyurethane industry is wide open. Stay informed about the major players, their offerings, and the potential for partnership as you navigate this dynamic landscape.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/41sgb4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.