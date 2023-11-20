Polyurethane Systems Houses in The Americas: A Game-Changer in Innovation

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyurethane Systems Houses in The Americas" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In a move that promises to reshape industries and accelerate innovation, a comprehensive directory of Polyurethane Systems Houses in the Americas has been unveiled. This groundbreaking report provides vital insights into the vibrant world of Polyurethane Systems Houses, including their contact details, product offerings, and market presence.
Navigating the Polyurethane Landscape
Polyurethane Systems Houses are at the forefront of technological advancement, offering a diverse range of solutions that span multiple sectors. This report serves as a guide for businesses seeking to collaborate, source, or understand the competitive landscape within the polyurethane industry.
What You'll Find in the Directory
This extensive directory offers a wealth of information for each Systems House, where available:
- Contact details
- Company profile
- Ownership information
- Employee count
- Annual turnover
- Systems applications/types
- Trade names
- System production capacity
- Distribution network
- Contact names (Commercial and Technical)
Robust Methodology for Reliable Data
The data presented in this directory is meticulously researched and compiled from a variety of sources. Wherever possible, information has been obtained directly from the companies themselves. In cases where direct access was not feasible, data was cross-referenced with public domain sources, backed by the publisher's deep knowledge of the global polyurethane industry.
Extensive Country Coverage
This comprehensive directory covers the following countries across the Americas:
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Chile
- Colombia
- Mexico
- Panama
- United States
- Venezuela
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
- Scope Of Study
- End-Use Markets
- Methodology
- Units Of Volume
- Definition Of A Systems House
- Units Of Value
2. MARKET AND TECHNICAL BACKGROUND
- Technical Background
- Market Background
3. MAJOR MANUFACTURERS OF POLYURETHANE SYSTEMS
- BASF Polyurethanes
- Dow Chemical Company
- Dupont
- Huntsman Polyurethanes
4. SYSTEM HOUSE PROFILES BY COUNTRY
ARGENTINA
- Alkanos
- Ecopur 96 de Argentina SA
- Poliresinas
- Quimica del Caucho
BRAZIL
- Amino Quimica
- COIM Brasil
- Flexivel
- Huntsman Brasil
- ISOMAC
- MCassab
- Poliois Vegetais
- Polisystem
- Purcom Brazil
- Thermopol
- Travi Plasticos
- Univar Solutions
- Urepol Polimeros
- Utech
CANADA
- Elastochem
- HBS CA
- IPS
- Normac Adhesive Products
...And the list continues for each country, featuring prominent Polyurethane Systems Houses.
With the release of this directory, the door to collaboration, innovation, and growth within the polyurethane industry is wide open. Stay informed about the major players, their offerings, and the potential for partnership as you navigate this dynamic landscape.
