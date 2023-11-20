Verizon earns highest federal performance rating for 10th year in a row

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business Network Services (VBNS) has been rated “exceptional” — the highest possible classification — for its performance across the Washington Interagency Telecommunications System (WITS) 3. Federal agencies use the grading system, known as the Contractor Performance Assessment Reporting System to evaluate government contractors’ history of performance.



Verizon earned the latest rating for the period from June 1, 2022 through May 31, 2023, securing the highest “exceptional” grade overall and also in every single category and sub-category. This marks the tenth year in a row Verizon has received the highest rating.

“We are grateful for the trust the federal government places in our outstanding team of managed and professional services experts,” said Maggie Hallbach, Senior Vice President of Public Sector at Verizon. “It also demonstrates that we’re not simply content with preserving compliance. We are always committed to delivering the highest-quality work and nurturing long-term relationships.”

Verizon has consistently performed on its federal government contracts over these last ten years. Its consistently stellar work, underscored by its WITS 3 rating, has built on those relationships, parlaying project-based contracts into long-term engagements.

Other Public Sector Wins

Earlier this year, Verizon announced a 10-year contract worth $147,500,000 with the United States Postal Service (USPS) that effectively positions VBNS as the USPS’ key strategic contact center and customer experience partner. Verizon also announced a 9-year expansion of its partnership with the Department of Veterans Affairs, valued at $448.3 M, through which the network provider will supply mobile devices and mission-critical communications systems.

For more information about Verizon and its digital modernization work across diverse federal agencies, visit https://www.verizon.com/business/solutions/public-sector/.