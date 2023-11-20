Last-Mile Delivery Market Report Unveiled: Market Poised for Significant Growth as Urbanization and Retail Trends Transform Final Mile Logistics – By RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Last Mile Delivery Market is valued at US$ 79.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 8.1% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The rapid growth of the e-commerce sector is one of the primary drivers of the last mile delivery market. As more consumers opt for online shopping, the demand for efficient and timely last mile deliveries has surged. In addition, consumers increasingly expect faster and more convenient delivery options. The rise of on-demand services and the demand for same-day or next-day delivery have pushed companies to invest in improving their last mile logistics.

Integration of advanced technologies, such as route optimization algorithms, GPS tracking, and real-time analytics, has significantly enhanced the efficiency of last mile deliveries. Drones, autonomous vehicles, and other emerging technologies are also being explored to further streamline operations.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global last mile delivery market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global last mile delivery market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Last Mile Delivery Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of application, e commerce is anticipated to dominate the last mile delivery market.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 79.9 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 137.4 billion Growth Rate 8.1% Key Market Drivers E-commerce expansion

Changing consumer expectations

Advancements in technology Companies Profiled Power Link Expedite

USA Couriers

Geodis

United Parcel Service (UPS)

FedEx

YTO Express Group

Marble Robot

XPO Logistics, Inc.,

SF Express

BEST Inc

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global last mile delivery market include,

In October 2022, GEODIS acquired Need It Now Delivers. The acquisition aims at expanding the acquiring company’s presence in the US, in final mile delivery and contract logistics.

In May 2022, UPS completed the acquisition of Delivery Solutions. The acquisition enables the acquiring company to better cater to the needs of its customers as it delves deep into the e-commerce last mile delivery segment.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global last mile delivery market growth include Power Link Expedite, USA Couriers, Geodis, United Parcel Service (UPS), FedEx, YTO Express Group, Marble Robot, XPO Logistics, Inc.,SF Express, BEST Inc, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global last mile delivery market based on type, application and region

Global Last Mile Delivery Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Regular Delivery Same-Day Delivery or Express Delivery

Global Last Mile Delivery Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application E Commerce Retail and FMCG Healthcare Others (Mails and Packages, etc.)

Global Last Mile Delivery Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Last Mile Delivery Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Last Mile Delivery Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Last Mile Delivery Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Last Mile Delivery Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Last Mile Delivery Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Last Mile Delivery Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Last Mile Delivery Report:

What will be the market value of the global last mile delivery market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global last mile delivery market?

What are the market drivers of the global last mile delivery market?

What are the key trends in the global last mile delivery market?

Which is the leading region in the global last mile delivery market?

What are the major companies operating in the global last mile delivery market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global last mile delivery market?

