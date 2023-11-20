Wi-Fi Range Extenders: The Future of Home Networking, A Market on the Rise as Consumers Seek Seamless and Reliable Wi-Fi in Every Corner of Their Homes | Latest Market Report

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat ’s most recent industry analysis, the Global Wi-Fi Range Extender Market value is estimated at US$ 2.0 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 10.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

A Wi-Fi range extender, also known as a Wi-Fi repeater or booster, is a device that improves and expands the coverage of a wireless (Wi-Fi) network. It operates by accepting a current Wi-Fi signal, amplifying it, and then rebroadcasting it in order to expand the network's reach. A Wi-Fi range extender's principal function is to improve overall connectivity by addressing areas in a home, office, or other facility where the Wi-Fi signal is weak or nonexistent.

As consumers become more aware of the limitations of their Wi-Fi networks and seek solutions to address dead zones or weak signals, the demand for Wi-Fi range extenders grows. Consumer education about the benefits of these devices contributes to market growth.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Wi-Fi Range Extender market has been analyzed based on market segments, including type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global Wi-Fi Range Extender market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Wi-Fi Range Extender market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Wi-Fi Range Extender Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, outdoor Wi-Fi segment is expected to dominate the global Wi-Fi range extender market. The demand for the Internet among various households has been increasing with the growth in connected devices.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 2.0 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 4.1 billion Growth Rate 10.8% Dominant Segment Outdoor Wi-Fi Dominant Region North America Key Market Drivers Proliferation of smart cities and smart homes

Adoption of Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) Companies Profiled D-Link Corporation

Linksys Group Inc.

TRENDnet, Inc.

Shenzhen Tenda Technology Co., Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

NETGEAR Inc.

Aruba Networks

TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd

Juniper Networks Inc.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global Wi-Fi range extender market include.

In June 2022, MX6-3 AX1800, a whole-home mesh Wi-Fi 6 system aimed at larger families, was released by Shenzhen Tenda Technology Co., Ltd. It is an extendable mesh network that covers many Wi-Fi sites and fills a 6000 square foot space flawlessly. Each MX6 node instantly links to the others, forming a distributed network throughout the house.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global Wi-Fi range extender market growth include D-Link Corporation, Linksys Group Inc., TRENDnet, Inc., Shenzhen Tenda Technology Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, NETGEAR Inc., Aruba Networks, TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd, and Juniper Networks Inc., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global Wi-Fi range extender market based on type, application and region

Global Wi-Fi Range Extender Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Indoor Wi-Fi Outdoor Wi-Fi

Global Wi-Fi Range Extender Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Residential Commercial Public Others

Global Wi-Fi Range Extender Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Wi-Fi Range Extender Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Wi-Fi Range Extender Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Wi-Fi Range Extender Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Wi-Fi Range Extender Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Wi-Fi Range Extender Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Wi-Fi Range Extender Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Wi-Fi Range Extender Report:

What will be the market value of the global Wi-Fi Range Extender market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Wi-Fi Range Extender market?

What are the market drivers of the global Wi-Fi Range Extender market?

What are the key trends in the global Wi-Fi Range Extender market?

Which is the leading region in the global Wi-Fi Range Extender market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Wi-Fi Range Extender market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Wi-Fi Range Extender market?

