Acuity Brands Announces 2023 EarthLIGHT Report

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) ("Acuity"), a market-leading industrial technology company, released its annual EarthLIGHT Report highlighting many of its Fiscal Year 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) accomplishments. The EarthLIGHT Report shares Acuity’s annual progress update on certain strategic priorities and specific efforts around ESG.



“The EarthLIGHT Report is a way for us to show how building a stronger business and helping to have a positive environmental impact go hand in hand,” said Neil M. Ashe, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acuity Brands.

“We have successfully positioned our Company at the intersection of sustainability and technology, setting ourselves up for long-term growth by taking advantage of two of the most important mega-trends: minimizing the impacts of climate change and maximizing the impacts of technology,” said Ashe. “Our strategy is manifested through EarthLIGHT. It is the way we coordinate our efforts around Environmental, Social, and Governance considerations, measure our performance in key areas, and communicate about those efforts to our various stakeholders.”

Key Highlights included in the 2023 EarthLIGHT Report:

Gaining verification of Acuity’s net-zero science-based target from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) – to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across their value chain by 2040.

Becoming an official Water Savings Network partner with the U.S. Department of Energy, to track water use intensity improvements and share successful strategies and solutions.

Continuing to invest in operational energy efficiency and resource savings, by opening the new Santa Rosa Production Facility in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, which includes a highly efficient, state-of-the-art paint line.

Announcing the discontinuation of manufacturing less efficient Fluorescent and HID luminaires by the end of calendar 2023.

Elevating service levels for customers through the launch of the Design Select™ program to make it easy to choose superior energy-efficient lighting solutions with dependable service.

Expanding the addressable market for Distech Controls building management solutions by adding commercial refrigeration controls through the acquisition of KE2 Therm Solutions, Inc., helping customers reduce energy consumption resulting from heavy refrigeration load.

Introducing new applications in the cloud, including Atrius ® Energy and Atrius ® Sustainability, that are already making a difference for customers.

Energy and Atrius Sustainability, that are already making a difference for customers. Launching two new Employee Resource Groups – the Veterans Network and Mind Matters – keeping associates engaged and connected and increasing a sense of belonging year-round.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. We use technology to solve problems in spaces, light, and more things to come. Through our two business segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL) and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG), we design, manufacture, and bring to market products and services that make a valuable difference in people’s lives.

We achieve growth through the development of innovative new products and services, including lighting, lighting controls, building management solutions, and location-aware applications. We achieve customer-focused efficiencies that allow us to increase market share and deliver superior returns. We look to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and to enter attractive new verticals.

Acuity Brands, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company is powered by more than 12,000 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements related to the Company’s plans, initiatives, projections, vision, goals, targets, commitments, expectations, objectives, prospects, strategies, or financial outlook, and the assumptions underlying or relating thereto. In some cases, we may use words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “commit,” “target,” “seek,” “strive,” “believe,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “forecast,” “project,” “pledge,” “objectives,” “positioned,” or “plan” and words of similar meaning to identify forward-looking statements. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Act. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Our forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions, which may not prove to be accurate, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual events or results to differ materially from our historical experience and management’s present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K (including, but not limited to, Part I, Item 1a. Risk Factors), quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect any events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

