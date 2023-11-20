Global Medical Ceramics Market Size To Worth USD 6.04 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 6.3%

New York, United States, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Medical Ceramics Market size is to grow from USD 3.28 Billion in 2022 to USD 6.04 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Medical ceramics are biocompatible biomaterials extensively used in healthcare. Comprising bioceramics like alumina, zirconia, and hydroxyapatite, they find applications in joint replacements, dental implants, and bone scaffolds due to their excellent wear resistance and compatibility with body tissues. These ceramics are bioinert, minimizing adverse reactions and enabling tissue integration and regeneration. With their continued advancement, medical ceramics play a pivotal role in modern medicine, enhancing patient outcomes and contributing to innovative approaches in regenerative medicine and medical device technology.

Global Medical Ceramics Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Bioinert Ceramics, Bioactive Ceramics, Bioresorbable Ceramics, and Piezoceramics), By Application (Dental Applications, Dental Implants, Dental Crowns & Bridges, Braces, Inlays & Onlays, Dental Bone Grafts & Substitutes, Orthopedic Applications, Joint Replacement, Fracture Fixation, Orthobiologics, Cardiovascular, Medical Devices, Plastic Surgery, and Others), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Specialty Centers, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

In 2022, the bioinert ceramics segment accounted for around 57.2% market share

On the basis of the type, the global medical ceramics market is segmented into bioinert ceramics, bioactive ceramics, bioresorbable ceramics, and piezoceramics. The bioinert ceramics segment holds the largest market share in the medical ceramics market due to its remarkable properties and extensive applications. Bioinert ceramics, such as alumina and zirconia, exhibit high biocompatibility, making them suitable for various medical devices like joint replacements, dental implants, and bone scaffolds. Their resistance to chemical reactions with bodily fluids reduces the risk of inflammation and adverse reactions, ensuring long-term stability within the body.

The dental application segment held the largest market over the forecast period

Based on the application, The dental application segment emerged as the largest market in the medical ceramics market during the forecast period due to several factors. The growing prevalence of dental disorders, coupled with an increasing global aging population, has driven the demand for dental implants and prosthetics made from medical ceramics. These materials offer superior biocompatibility, aesthetic appeal, and durability, making them highly preferred by dentists and patients. Additionally, advancements in dental technology, such as CAD/CAM systems, have further fueled the adoption of medical ceramics for precise and customized dental solutions.

The hospitals & clinics segment held the largest market in 2022.

Based on the end-user, the global medical ceramics market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, specialty centers, and others. The hospitals & clinics segment captured the largest market share in the medical ceramics market due to several factors. Hospitals and clinics are major end-users of medical ceramics, as they extensively utilize these materials in various medical devices and procedures, including joint replacements, dental implants, and bone grafts. The increasing number of surgeries and medical interventions, coupled with the growing focus on advanced and minimally invasive treatments, have contributed to the high demand for medical ceramics in healthcare facilities.

Europe is predicted to grow at a significant CAGR of around 6.5% over the projected period.

Based on region, Europe is projected to experience significant growth in the medical ceramics market during the forecast period due to the increasing geriatric population and the rising incidence of orthopedic and dental disorders driving the demand for medical ceramics in joint replacements, dental implants, and other applications. Additionally, Europe's robust healthcare infrastructure, coupled with supportive government initiatives and funding for research and development, further fuels market expansion.

North America dominates the medical ceramics market with the largest market share due to its well-established and advanced healthcare infrastructure, leading to increased adoption of medical ceramics in a wide range of applications, such as joint replacements, dental implants, and tissue engineering. Additionally, the region's aging population and the high prevalence of chronic conditions drive the demand for medical ceramics-based solutions.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. ome of the major players in the global medical ceramics market include Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, 3M, DePuy Synthes, Stryker, CoorsTek, Inc., CeramTec, Nobel Biocare, Kyocera Corporation, and Rauschert Group and Others.

Recent Market Developments

In June 2022, CeramTec, a German company that designs and produces ceramic components, has received FDA approval for its unique ceramic full-knee replacement system.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global medical ceramics market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Medical Ceramics Market, By Type

Bioinert Ceramics

Bioactive Ceramics

Bioresorbable Ceramics

Piezoceramics

Medical Ceramics Market, By Application

Dental Applications

Dental Implants

Dental Crowns & Bridges

Braces

Inlays & Onlays

Dental Bone Grafts & Substitutes

Orthopedic Applications

Joint Replacement

Fracture Fixation

Orthobiologics

Cardiovascular

Medical Devices

Plastic Surgery

Others

Medical Ceramics Market, By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Specialty Centers

Others

Medical Ceramics Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



