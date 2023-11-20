Global Cast Elastomer Market Forecast Report to 2028: Hot Cast Elastomers by Type to Dominate Cast Elastomer Market Throughout Forecast Period

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cast Elastomer Market by Type (Hot Cast Elastomer, Cold Cast elastomer), End-use industry (Oil & Gas, Industrial, Automotive & Transportation, Mining), & Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cast elastomer market is USD 1.4 billion for the year 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Cast elastomers offer durability, excellent performance in harsh conditions, and resistance to chemicals and abrasion. They contribute to cost savings through extended equipment lifespan and reduced maintenance and replacement costs. Their customization capabilities and engineering properties make them suitable for diverse industrial requirements. Cast elastomers provide equipment protection, improve safety, and offer vibration dampening properties

Cast elastomers find various applications in the automotive and transportation industry due to their unique properties and performance characteristics.

Cast elastomers are used in the manufacturing of suspension components such as bushings, mounts, and shock absorber seals. They provide excellent vibration dampening, impact resistance, and durability, contributing to improved ride comfort and vehicle handling. Cast elastomers are utilized for sealing applications in the automotive industry. They provide effective sealing solutions for engine components, including valve covers, oil pans, and timing covers. Cast elastomer gaskets offer superior resistance to oils, fuels, and other fluids, ensuring reliable and leak-free performance. Cast elastomers are employed in body seals and weather strips to ensure proper sealing between vehicle body panels, doors, windows, and other openings. They offer flexibility, weather resistance, and sealing properties, preventing water, dust, and noise intrusion into the vehicle cabin. Cast elastomers are employed in automotive seating systems to enhance comfort and durability. They provide cushioning, impact resistance, and flexibility, ensuring comfortable seating for occupants.

Hot cast elastomer is expected to be the fastest growing type for cast elastomer in the market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

Hot cast elastomers offer a high level of customization and versatility in terms of their properties, hardness, and performance characteristics. Manufacturers can tailor hot cast elastomers to meet specific application requirements, allowing for a wide range of potential uses in various industries. Hot cast elastomers often exhibit improved physical properties compared to other types of elastomers. They can have higher tear resistance, tensile strength, and elongation, making them suitable for demanding applications where durability and performance are crucial.. The hot casting process for elastomers allows for efficient and cost-effective production. It enables the molding of complex shapes and the creation of large parts, reducing the need for assembly or joining multiple pieces. This efficiency in processing can contribute to the growth and adoption of hot cast elastomers. Hot cast elastomers may have experienced growth due to increased demand in specific industries. For example, industries such as oil and gas, mining, and construction often require elastomers that can withstand harsh environments and provide excellent abrasion resistance. Hot cast elastomers' properties make them suitable for these demanding applications, leading to increased usage and market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for High-Value End-Use Industries

Superior Advantage Over Conventional Material

Increasing Manufacturing Activities in Emerging Economies

Restraints

Hazardous Impact on Environment and Human Health

Opportunities

Continuous Technological Advancements

Challenges

Compliance with Stringent Regulations and Standards

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

