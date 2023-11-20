United Kingdom Alternative Lending Market Report 2023: Challenger Banks and Digital Lenders are Recording Strong Growth Amid the Current Macroeconomic Environment

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User, By Finance Model, By Payment Instrument, By Loan Type and Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UK alternative lending market is forecast to grow by 20.2% on an annual basis to reach US$ 48.06 billion in 2023.



The medium to long term growth story of alternative lending in the United Kingdom remains strong. Alternative lending adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 10.8% during 2023-2027. The alternative lending market in the country will increase from US$ 39.98 billion in 2022 to reach US$ 72.48 billion by 2027.

The alternative lending market is growing at a rapid rate in the United Kingdom. Driven by higher interest rates and an inflationary environment, the sector is poised to record further growth in 2023. As a result, challenger banks and digital lenders are expected to experience a surge in their total loan disbursals in the United Kingdom over the next few quarters.



Amid the booming alternative lending space, digital lending marketplaces are also upgrading their platform and adding new products to serve a wider range of consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. From the short to medium-term perspective, the publisher also expects foreign players in the alternative lending segment to expand their footprint in the United Kingdom market. This will further aid innovation, competitive landscape, and market growth over the next five years.



Challenger banks and digital lenders are recording strong growth amid the current macroeconomic environment



With inflation soaring and the subsequent surge in the cost of living, consumers are finding it difficult to fund their purchases and daily living expenses in the United Kingdom. The Office for National Statistics reports that there has been a significant increase in the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages over the past 12 months leading up to March 2023. These factors have resulted in a high-growth environment for alternative lending platforms.

Global lending automation platforms are expanding their presence into the United Kingdom market



With the alternative lending industry poised to grow rapidly over the next five years in the United Kingdom, global lending automation platforms are eyeing the European market to accelerate their growth in the segment.

From the short to medium-term perspective, the report expects more global players in the segment to extend their platform and service offerings for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom. This will keep aiding the growth of the alternative lending industry over the next three to four years.



Firms are forging institutional deals to fund loans to small and medium-sized housing developers



With access to traditional credit becoming difficult and expensive amid the current macroeconomic environment, small and medium-sized businesses are turning to alternative lending providers in the United Kingdom. To fund loans to these businesses, firms are forging institutional deals.

These collaborations with leading financial institutions reaffirm the potential growth opportunity in the alternative lending market from the short to medium-term perspective. Going forward, the publisher expects more online lending platforms to raise funding rounds in the United Kingdom. This will subsequently drive the loan disbursal growth while aiding the growth of the overall market from the short to medium-term perspective.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the alternative lending market covers in-depth market potential and various. Embark on a detailed exploration of the alternative lending market with our latest report, dissecting key economic indicators to provide a holistic view of this dynamic landscape. Delve into the alternative lending market's expansive horizons, from overall market size and forecasts to granular analyses of end-user segments, diverse finance models, and payment instrument intricacies.



This report provides a thorough knowledge of alternative lending market dynamics, market size and forecast with more than 75+ KPIs. KPIs in both value and volume terms help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.



Report Scope



This report provides in-depth data-centric analysis of Alternative Lending industry in United Kingdom through 127 tables and 150 charts. Below is a summary of key market segments:

United Kingdom Economic Indicators

United Kingdom Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by End User by Finance Models

United Kingdom Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument - Transaction Value, Volume and Average Value

United Kingdom Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Model

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Business Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Property Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Consumer Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Business Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Property Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Invoice Trading

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Debt Based Securities

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Equity Based Crowd Funding

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Real Estate Crowd funding

United Kingdom Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Loan Types

United Kingdom Alternative Lending Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sz47br

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment