Artificial Intelligence Robots Market projected to reach USD 78.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study.

Richmond, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Artificial Intelligence Robots Market , by Component (Hardware, Software), Robot Type (Service Robots, Industrial Robots), Deployment Mode (On-Premise and Cloud-based), Application (Military & Defence, Law Enforcement, Personal Assistance and Care giving, Security and Surveillance, Public Relations, Education and Entertainment, Others), and Region.

Global Artificial Intelligence Robots Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 13.0 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 78.1 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 29.2% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Offering, Component, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW NVIDIA SoftBank Sample of Companies Covered Intel Xilinx ABB

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Artificial Intelligence Robots Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) robots market is witnessing an unprecedented surge in growth, marking a profound shift in the global technological landscape. AI robots, a convergence of artificial intelligence and robotics, embody machines equipped with cognitive abilities to perceive, learn, and adapt to their surroundings. This transformative fusion enables these robots to perform tasks autonomously, exhibiting a level of intelligence that sets them apart from traditional robotic systems. The global market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) robots is undergoing a transformative evolution, propelled by rapid advancements in technology and an increasing integration of AI into various industries. This dynamic landscape is characterized by a surge in demand for intelligent robotic systems that can automate tasks, enhance efficiency, and contribute to the overall productivity of diverse sectors. One of the key drivers fueling the growth of the AI robots market is the rising adoption of automation across industries. Businesses are increasingly recognizing the potential of AI-powered robots to streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve overall performance. From manufacturing and logistics to healthcare and customer service, AI robots are being deployed to perform tasks that require precision, speed, and adaptability.

Major vendors in the global Artificial Intelligence Robots Market:

NVIDIA

SoftBank

Intel

Xilinx

ABB

Fanuc

IBM Corporation

Brain Corporation

Neurala, Inc.

Veo Robotics, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Kawasaki

Yaskawa

Mitsubishi

Omron

Automation Demand Across Industries

The increasing demand for automation across industries stands as a formidable driver propelling the growth and prominence of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market. This pervasive trend is reshaping the way businesses operate, with a clear shift toward integrating intelligent robotic systems into diverse sectors. As industries recognize the transformative potential of AI robots, the emphasis on automating tasks, processes, and operations becomes a strategic imperative. One of the primary motivations behind this surge in automation demand is the pursuit of operational efficiency, where AI robots emerge as catalysts for optimizing workflows and reducing manual labor dependencies. In the manufacturing sector, automation has become synonymous with improved productivity, enhanced quality control, and streamlined production processes. AI robots, equipped with advanced machine learning algorithms and robotic precision, offer manufacturers the ability to automate intricate tasks that were once reliant on human intervention. This not only accelerates production cycles but also ensures a consistent and high level of accuracy in the manufacturing of complex products. The result is a manufacturing landscape characterized by increased output, reduced errors, and a competitive edge in the global market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Automation Demand Across Industries

Increasing Labor Costs and Workforce Challenges

Growing healthcare sector

Opportunities:

Increasing robotics investments based on artificial intelligence

Focus on developing robots with special application cases that work and add value

Service Robots for Elderly and Disabled Care

Service Robots for Elderly and Disabled Care

The growing opportunity within the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market lies in the realm of service robots designed specifically for elderly and disabled care. As the global population ages and life expectancy increases, there is a growing need for innovative solutions to address the challenges associated with caregiving. AI robots, equipped with advanced capabilities in natural language processing, facial recognition, and mobility, present a transformative avenue for providing support and companionship to the elderly and disabled individuals. These service robots have the potential to revolutionize the caregiving landscape by offering personalized assistance, enhancing the quality of life, and providing a sense of independence to those in need. One of the primary advantages of AI-driven service robots in elderly and disabled care is their ability to cater to the unique and diverse needs of individuals. These robots can be programmed to assist with various daily tasks, such as medication reminders, mobility support, and even household chores, alleviating the burden on caregivers and empowering individuals to maintain a higher level of autonomy. The adaptability of AI robots ensures that they can be customized to meet the specific requirements of each user, providing a personalized and responsive caregiving experience.

The market for Artificial Intelligence Robots is dominated by North America.

The dominance of the North American region in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market is a testament to its role as a prominent innovator and pioneer in the adoption of robotics. This region not only stands as one of the largest markets but also plays a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of the global AI robots landscape. The factors driving the market growth in North America are multifaceted, with a strong emphasis on innovation and automation across industries. One of the key drivers is the surge in warehouse automation, where AI robots are deployed to streamline logistics and supply chain operations. The North American market has witnessed a rapid increase in the adoption of automated material handling systems, contributing to heightened efficiency and reduced operational costs for businesses. The trend of lights-out automation, characterized by minimal human intervention in manufacturing and operational processes, has gained significant traction in North America. This approach aligns with the region's commitment to cutting-edge technological solutions, and AI robots play a central role in realizing lights-out automation. The deployment of AI robots in lights-out facilities enhances precision, accelerates production cycles, and ensures continuous operations, further solidifying the region's dominance in the global AI robots market.

The software Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Depending on the offering the market for artificial intelligence robots is segmented into software and hardware. The software segment stands out as the dominating force in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market, playing a pivotal role in shaping the capabilities and functionalities of these intelligent machines. As AI robots continue to evolve, their effectiveness hinges significantly on the sophisticated software solutions that enable them to perceive, learn, and execute tasks with precision. The dominance of the software segment can be attributed to the critical role it plays in enhancing the cognitive abilities of AI robots, encompassing advanced algorithms for machine learning, computer vision, and natural language processing.

