Global Subscription E-commerce Market Forecast Report 2023: Curation-based and Membership Subscription Models

Subscription growth among millennials, rapid urbanization, rising popularity of online streaming services, increasing internet penetration, and growing use of mobile devices are expected to drive overall market growth during the forecasted period. The global subscription e-commerce market is forecast to reach US$165.64 billion in 2023, progressing at a CAGR of 70.97% over the projected period.

Segments Covered

By Application Type: In terms of application type, the report offers insights of the global subscription e-commerce market into four segments: beauty and personal care, food and beverages, entertainment and others. Entertainment subscription e-commerce market is the fastest growing segment of global subscription e-commerce market owing to rising penetration of internet, wide variety of exclusive content available in different languages, increased convenience of accessing these services from any device and cost effectiveness in terms of lower price charged as compared to TV cables.

Geographic Coverage

The North American subscription e-commerce market holds the largest share in global subscription e-commerce market owing to expanding e-commerce industry, growing influence of social media platforms & celebrity endorsements on consumer lifestyles, rapid digitalization of businesses and rising adoption of cloud solutions contributing significantly to the expansion of digital commerce in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific subscription e-commerce market is the fastest growing region of global subscription e-commerce market owing to large consumer base, rapid urbanization, increasing penetration of internet, massive sales volumes and thriving social and mobile commerce ecosystem along with continuous launch of innovative subscription boxes by leading brands. China holds the largest share of Asia Pacific subscription e-commerce market.

Top Impacting Factors



Growth Drivers

Growing Use of Subscriptions among Millennials

Rising Popularity of Online Streaming Services

Increasing Internet Penetration

Growing Usage of Mobile Devices

Challenges

E-commerce Fraud

Low Adoption of Subscription Boxes in Developing Countries

Trends

Rising Use of Social Media in Marketing

Increasing Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Increasing Adoption of Subscription among Men

Curation-based and Membership Subscription Models

Analysis of Key Players

The market for subscription e-commerce has been moderately fragmented due to the presence of large number of e-commerce platforms that operate in e-commerce subscription market. The key players of subscription e-commerce market covered in the report include:

Amazon

Unilever

HelloFresh

Netflix

The Walt Disney Company

Peloton Interactive

Blue Apron Holdings

Beauty For All Industries

Femtec Health

Stitch Fix

FabFitFun

Loot Crate

