Population Health Management Solutions Market Size Worth USD 83.07 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Population Health Management Solutions Market is forecasted to be worth USD 83.07 Billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Population health management solutions provide tools that aggregate data and offer a comprehensive clinical scenario of each patient. Providers can track and improve the outcomes, all while reducing costs by using the market solution.
The growing trend of personalized medicine has also encouraged the growth of the market in the coming years. The ability of the population health management solutions to maintain and enhance the living health conditions and support the patients by offering alternative cost-effective management treatment will drive the demand for the market.
The rising incidence of chronic diseases and the need for surveillance and care will drive the market demand. The market is being driven by an increase in the standard of living and a rise in the disposable income of the public in emerging nations. Additionally, encouragement from the government all over the globe to boost the demand for the product is also impacting the demand. The need to cut down the massive healthcare bills are creating a demand for population health management solutions. Lack of patient data security-related concerns and awareness will also hamper the growth of the industry.
Segments Covered in the report
|Report Details
|Outcome
|The market size value in 2019
|USD 21.63 Billion
|CAGR (2023 - 2032)
|11.3%
|The revenue forecast in 2032
|USD 83.07 Billion
|Base year for estimation
|2022
|Historical data
|2019 - 2021
|Forecast period
|2023 - 2032
|Quantitative units
|Volume in Tons, Revenue in USD Thousand, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032
|Report coverage
|Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
|Segments covered
|Component, Mode Of Deployment, End-User, Region.
|Regional scope
|North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA
|Country scope
|U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey
|Key companies profiled
|Epic Systems Corporation, I2I Population Health, Cerner Corporation, Koninklijke Philips, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Enli Health Intelligence, IBM Corporation, Optum, Health Catalyst, and Healthec, LLC.
|Customization scope
|10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation
MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis
The market for Population Health Management Solutions is fairly fragmented, with numerous small as well as medium-sized manufacturers, which account for a major global share of the market. The manufacturers involved in the market are desegregated across the value chain. The key companies of the market are well-equipped with large manufacturing facilities and are also engaged in various research & development activities. Some of the prominent players in the Population Health Management Solutions industry include:
- Epic Systems Corporation
- I2I Population Health
- Cerner Corporation
- Koninklijke Philips
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
- Enli Health Intelligence
- IBM Corporation
- Optum
- Health Catalyst
- Healthec, LLC
Strategic Development
- In February 2020, Manorama Infosolutions and Allscripts partnered to deliver population health management services and health information exchange in India and other developing markets.
- In October 2019, Cerner partnered with Population Health to help with Medicaid cost savings with a suite of IT solutions. The collaboration will benefit the integration of systems that will permit the data to flow in Cerner’s electronic health record system freely.
Key Highlights From The Report
- In October 2020, Lumeris collaborated with Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) to improve its population health capabilities. The partnership will focus on optimize care models, expanding value-based payment programs, engage consumers and physicians, and develop population health management strategies.
- Population health management solutions software integrates data across the healthcare sector IT system and also stores patient data for analysis. The software is also used to facilitate care delivery across a demographic.
- The cloud-based solution will witness a higher CAGR as it assists in healthcare sectors to distribute and combine information from afar location. They are also cost-effective as compared to the purchase of other hardware.
- Healthcare payers are expected to grow in the forecast period. The payers are third-party entities who reimburse or finance the cost of the healthcare services and are instant insurance carriers for the market software, which is propelling the market demand.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Population Health Management Solutions Market on the basis of component, mode of deployment, end-user, and region:
- Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
- Software
- Services
- Post-Sale and Maintenance Services
- Consulting Services
- Training and Education Services
- Implementation Services
- Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
- On-Premises
- Cloud-based
- End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
- Healthcare Providers
- Ambulatory Care Centers
- Hospitals, Physician Groups, and Integrated Delivery Networks
- Diagnostic and Imaging Centers
- Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities
- Other Healthcare Providers
- Healthcare Payers
- Public Payers
- Private Payers
- Other
- Healthcare Providers
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- MEA
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
- North America
