Population Health Management Solutions Market Size Worth USD 83.07 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Population Health Management Solutions Market is forecasted to be worth USD 83.07 Billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Population health management solutions provide tools that aggregate data and offer a comprehensive clinical scenario of each patient. Providers can track and improve the outcomes, all while reducing costs by using the market solution.

The growing trend of personalized medicine has also encouraged the growth of the market in the coming years. The ability of the population health management solutions to maintain and enhance the living health conditions and support the patients by offering alternative cost-effective management treatment will drive the demand for the market.

The rising incidence of chronic diseases and the need for surveillance and care will drive the market demand. The market is being driven by an increase in the standard of living and a rise in the disposable income of the public in emerging nations. Additionally, encouragement from the government all over the globe to boost the demand for the product is also impacting the demand. The need to cut down the massive healthcare bills are creating a demand for population health management solutions. Lack of patient data security-related concerns and awareness will also hamper the growth of the industry.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/312

Segments Covered in the report

Report Details Outcome The market size value in 2019 USD 21.63 Billion CAGR (2023 - 2032) 11.3% The revenue forecast in 2032 USD 83.07 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2032 Quantitative units Volume in Tons, Revenue in USD Thousand, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Component, Mode Of Deployment, End-User, Region. Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Epic Systems Corporation, I2I Population Health, Cerner Corporation, Koninklijke Philips, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Enli Health Intelligence, IBM Corporation, Optum, Health Catalyst, and Healthec, LLC. Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/312

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The market for Population Health Management Solutions is fairly fragmented, with numerous small as well as medium-sized manufacturers, which account for a major global share of the market. The manufacturers involved in the market are desegregated across the value chain. The key companies of the market are well-equipped with large manufacturing facilities and are also engaged in various research & development activities. Some of the prominent players in the Population Health Management Solutions industry include:

Epic Systems Corporation

I2I Population Health

Cerner Corporation

Koninklijke Philips

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Enli Health Intelligence

IBM Corporation

Optum

Health Catalyst

Healthec, LLC

Strategic Development

In February 2020, Manorama Infosolutions and Allscripts partnered to deliver population health management services and health information exchange in India and other developing markets.

In October 2019, Cerner partnered with Population Health to help with Medicaid cost savings with a suite of IT solutions. The collaboration will benefit the integration of systems that will permit the data to flow in Cerner’s electronic health record system freely.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/312

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2020, Lumeris collaborated with Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) to improve its population health capabilities. The partnership will focus on optimize care models, expanding value-based payment programs, engage consumers and physicians, and develop population health management strategies.

Population health management solutions software integrates data across the healthcare sector IT system and also stores patient data for analysis. The software is also used to facilitate care delivery across a demographic.

The cloud-based solution will witness a higher CAGR as it assists in healthcare sectors to distribute and combine information from afar location. They are also cost-effective as compared to the purchase of other hardware.

Healthcare payers are expected to grow in the forecast period. The payers are third-party entities who reimburse or finance the cost of the healthcare services and are instant insurance carriers for the market software, which is propelling the market demand.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/population-health-management-solutions-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Population Health Management Solutions Market on the basis of component, mode of deployment, end-user, and region:



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Software Services Post-Sale and Maintenance Services Consulting Services Training and Education Services Implementation Services

Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) On-Premises Cloud-based

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Healthcare Providers Ambulatory Care Centers Hospitals, Physician Groups, and Integrated Delivery Networks Diagnostic and Imaging Centers Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities Other Healthcare Providers Healthcare Payers Public Payers Private Payers Other

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Laboratory Informatics Market Size, Share, Trends, By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premises, Web-hosted), By Solution (Electronic Lab Notebooks, Laboratory Information Management Systems), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Mammography Workstations Market By Modality (Standalone, Multimodal), By Application (Advance Imaging, Diagnostic Screening, Clinical Review), By End-use (Academia, Hospitals, Breast Care Centers) and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Drug Screening Market , By Products and Services (Drug Screening Products and Drug Screening Services), By Sample Type (Urine Samples, Hair Samples, Breath Samples, Oral Samples, and Others), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Ozone Generator Market , By Process (Odor Control, Groundwater Remediation), By Technology (Corona Discharge, Ultraviolet Radiation), By Application (Water Purification, Air Purification), By End-use, By Region Forecast to 2032

Mice Model Market By Type, By Service, By Technology, By Application, By End-use (Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Biotechnology, Government, Contract Research Organizations, Academic & Research Institutes, Others), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Ambulatory EHR Market By Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premises), By Practice Size (Solo Practices, Large Practices, Small-medium-sized Practices), By Application, By End-use (Independent Centers, Hospital-owned Ambulatory Centers, Others), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Population Health Management Solutions Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights