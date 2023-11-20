Agricultural Robots Market Size Worth USD 99.30 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global agricultural robots market size was USD 6.94 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 34.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing population stimulates demand for food and this factor is driving agricultural robot market revenue growth.

Increasing population growth is driving demand for food production and supply and this is driving deployment of agricultural robots in various countries. Global population is rising, but there is still a sharp decline in labor force in the agricultural sector. Moreover, agricultural robots keep a check on crops and can monitor for various types of pests and insects. Demand for modernized farming processes supported by government offers and subsidies to farmers are factors expected to continue driving market revenue growth.

However, factors hampering market growth include high cost of agricultural robots, especially cost of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and driverless tractors, which makes these options unaffordable among small-scale farmers.

Request a Free Sample to Experience the Insights Firsthand @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/303

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2021 USD 6.94 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 34.4% Revenue forecast to 2030 USD 99.30 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 - 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Offering, farming environment, type, farm produce, application, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Trimble Inc., Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, Lely, Ag Leader Technology, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc., Topcon, DeLaval, BouMatic, and Agjunction. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/303

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

Some major companies included in the global agricultural robot market report are:

Trimble Inc.

Deere & Company

AGCO Corporation

Lely

Ag Leader Technology

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.

Topcon

DeLaval

BouMatic

Agjunction

Strategic Development

On 7 February 2022, AGCO Corporation, which is a U.S. based agricultural machinery manufacturer, launched WR Series self-propelled windrower from Hesston by Massey Ferguson, which is designed to offer comfort, power, and uptime to hay farmers. Additionally, it would increase overall efficiency by 10% over previous model to maximize power and speed of hay production. This newly launched WR Series consists of cutting-edge technologies of Massey Ferguson to offer comfortable rides and increased efficiency. Besides, this WR Series would save fuel up to 12% in fields.

On 20 January 2022, Deere & Company, which is a U.S. based agricultural machinery manufacturer, successfully added total of seven companies including Four Growers, Burro, Crop.Zone, ViewAR, SeeDevice, Ucropit, and Yard Stick, to 2022 Startup Collaborator Program. This collaboration would help Deere & Company to improve its interactions with startup companies, whose technologies would add substantial value for clients. Additionally, this collaboration program enables Deere & Company to explore broad areas of technologies while enhancing value for customers across different production systems.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/303

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Indoor segment revenue is expected to expand at a steady rate during the forecast period. Indoor farming robots comprise 3D cameras, which are capable of capturing information from modules placed in front of them and help in plant harvesting, inspection, and sowing. Furthermore, indoor farming robots are capable of identifying pests and diseases, and alerts enable safeguarding crops against damage and improving plant health.

Hardware segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid rate over the forecast period. Rising deployment of cost-efficient Internet of Things (IoT) based technologies and sensors to produce superior quality crops are expected to drive revenue growth of this segment. In addition, various types of hardware such as driverless tractors and UAVs can be operated autonomously with the help of Global Positioning System (GPS).

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to register fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing population in countries in the region coupled with shortage of farming labor work force are key factors driving market growth. In addition, depletion of arable land and water sources is supporting demand for agricultural robots in the region.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/agricultural-robots-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global agricultural robots market on the basis of offering, farming environment, type, farm produce, application, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Hardware

Software

Service

Farming Environment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Indoor

outdoor

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Milking Robots

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) / Drones

Driverless Tractors

Automated Harvesting System

Others

Farm Produce Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Field Crops

Fruits & Vegetables

Dairy & Livestock

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Field Farming

Harvest Management

Soil Management

Dairy Management

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe

Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA

Access Now for Actionable Insights of Emergen Research

Electric Vehicle (EV) Market , By Vehicle Type, By Range, By Price Range, By Battery Technology, By Charging Infrastructure, By Charging Infrastructure Type, By Infrastructure Provider, By Charging Speed, By Ownership Model, By Autonomous Capabilities, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Optical Waveguide Market By Type (Channel, Planar), By End-Use (Oil & Gas, Telecom & IT, Healthcare, Defense, Aerospace, BFSI, Others), By Propagation (Single, Multi), By Application, By Connectivity, By Material, By Refractive Index, By Region Forecasts to 2027

Quantum Cascade Laser Market By Fabrication Technology (Distributed Feedback, Fabry-Perot, Tunable External Cavities), By Packaging Type (HHL & VHL Package, C-Mount Package, To3 Package), By End-Use, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

3D Printing Materials Market By Form (Powder, Filament, Liquid), By Product Type (Plastic, Metal, Ceramic), By End Users (Consumer electronics, Automotive, Medical, Industrial), By Application (Manufacturing, Prototyping), By Technology (FDM, SLS, SLA, DMLS) and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Wireless Audio Device Market , By Product (Headphones, Earphones, True Wireless Hearables/Earbuds, Headsets, Speaker Systems, Soundbars, and Microphones), By Technology, By Functionality, By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Ultraviolet Light Emitting Diode Market , By Technology (UV-A, UV-B, and UV-C), By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Agricultural Robots Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights