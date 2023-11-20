Mobile C-Arms Market Size Worth USD 2.07 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Mobile C-Arms Market will be worth USD 2.07 billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The primary factors fueling the growth of the market are the increasing pool of geriatric population and the growing emergence of chronic diseases, technological advancements in imaging capabilities and maneuverability as well as growing demand in emerging economies.

Over the recent past, imaging systems have become an essential technology and are present in nearly all well-equipped hospitals. Healthcare professionals across fields, like vascular surgery, orthopedics, traumatology, surgery, and cardiology utilize C-arms for intraoperative imaging. The devices equipped with the technology which offer good quality images in real-time, which ideally aids physicians to track progress at a specific point during the operation and make required corrections. Hence, patients recover faster due to enhanced workflow. C-arms are presently being utilized in various areas of medicine and their applications are expected to increase over time. This is likely to affect the growth of the market positively.

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional, and country level and provides an analysis of the Mobile C-Arms market trends in each of the sub-segments. The scope of the report can be defined as:

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome The market size value in 2019 USD 1.07 Billion CAGR (2023 - 2032) 5.2% The revenue forecast in 2032 USD 2.07 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, Application, Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central and South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Eurocolumbus s.r.l., Hitachi Medical Systems, OrthoScan, Inc., Ziehm Imaging, Toshiba Medical Systems, Shimadzu Corporation, Hologic Corporation, Siemens AG, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The market for Mobile C-Arms is highly fragmented with a large number of small as well as medium-sized manufacturers, which account for a major global share of the market. The manufacturers involved in the Mobile C-Arms Market are desegregated across the value chain. Some of the prominent players in the Mobile C-Arms Market include:

A&D Medical (LifeSource)

Opto Circuits Limited

Exergen Corporation

Microlife Corporation

Radiant Innovation Inc.

Geratherm Medical AG

Strategic Development

In February 2019, Philips launched mobile C-arm platform named Zenition. The platform has the ability to adapt to a wide range of surgical specialties in order to enhance operating room utilization and increase workflow efficiency.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In September 2019, Xograph launched mini C-arm from Orthoscan at the British Orthopaedic Association Congress. The technology is focused to meticulously improve intraoperative extremity in the field of image guidance.

C-arms are presently being utilized in various areas of medicine which has also widened the areas of applications over time. The aforesaid factors, along with the growing demand for healthcare infrastructure particularly across developing economies, are propelling the market growth.

The focus on portable c-arms has increased over the years, have increased the opportunity for companies producing mini C-arms. The increased mobility compared to the full-size c-arms have increased maneuverability and efficiency to the peak. The mini c-arm category which are available presently often vary considerably in size and affordability depending upon the functionality which are provided for different procedures.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Mobile C-Arms Market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Full-Size C-Arms

Mini C-Arms

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Orthopedics and Trauma

Neurology

Cardiology

Pain Management

Gastroenterology

Oncology

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2019-2032)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



