TCM Group A/S: Financial calendar 2024

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 183/2022

Tvis, 20 November 2023

Financial calendar 2024

The Board of Directors of TCM Group A/S has set the following dates for publication of the interim reports, annual reports and annual general meeting:

28 February 2024 Interim report Q4 2023 and Annual report 2023

1 March 2024 Deadline for submission of shareholder proposals to Annual General Meeting

11 April 2024 Annual General Meeting

16 May 2024 Interim report Q1 2024

21 August 2024 Interim report Q2 2024

22 November 2024 Interim report Q3 2024

26 February 2025 Interim report Q4 2024 and Annual report 2024

9 April 2025 Annual General Meeting

The annual report and the interim reports will be available on the TCM Group A/S’ website, www.tcmgroup.dk, immediately after publication.

For further information please contact:

Torben Paulin, CEO, TCM Group A/S, +45 21 21 04 64

Thomas Hjannung, CFO, TCM Group A/S, +45 25 17 42 33

IR Contact – ir@tcmgroup.dk

About TCM Group

TCM Group is Scandinavia’s third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are designed and produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkken, Nettoline and AUBO. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum, and are sold through c. 220 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. TCM Group is supplier to the 45% owned e-commerce kitchen business Celebert, which operates under the brands kitchn.dk, billigskabe.dk, Celebert and Just Wood. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.

Attachment