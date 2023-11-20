Counter UAS Market Size Worth USD 15.41 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Counter UAS Market is forecasted to be worth USD 15.41 billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is remarkably being driven by the factors such as increasing adoption of the directed energy weapons to destroy or damage the rockets, drones, mortar-launched explosives and any other aerial threats, higher investment in the military bodies & defense intelligence sectors, and technological development in the laser-based target focused weapons.

Additionally, growing incidences in the cross-border conflicts, asymmetry in the warfare, higher inclination for the forthcoming combat preparation, and broadening the number of the existing weaponry technology & updating them into the futuristic ones are some of the subordinate reasons behind the tremendous growth of the market. The laser-based DEW Counter UAS system or drone destroyers are expected to create a huge enforcement into the market as more and more countries are deliberately developing & investing in the high-power laser-directed energy system to use against drones or UAVs.

The global market landscape of Counter UAS is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly consolidated landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size value in 2019 USD 698.6 Million CAGR (2023 - 2032) 26.8% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 15.41 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion, Volume in Thousand Units, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, End Users, Materials Used, Technology, and Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Israel Key companies profiled The Raytheon Company, The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin, L-3 Communications Ltd, Moog Inc, Thales Group, Saab AB, and Israel Aerospace Industries. Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Competitive Landscape

The market for Counter UAS Market is mostly on the fragmented side, with a number of conglomerates as well as medium-sized & start-up companies, which account for a major global share of the market. The crucial players involved in the Counter UAS Market are desegregated across the value chain. The key companies of the market are well-equipped with large production facilities and are also engaged in various research & development activities. Some of the prominent players in the market include:

The Raytheon Company

The Boeing Company

BAE Systems

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Lockheed Martin

L-3 Communications Ltd

Moog Inc

Thales Group

Saab AB

Israel Aerospace Industries.

Strategic Development

In September 2020, The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) India revealed their strategy to build different variants of directed energy weapons of up to 100-kilowatt power for the future combats in collaboration with the Indian domestic organizations. The DEWS will make use of the high-energy lasers and high-powered microwave technologies such as chemical oxygen-iodine or high-power fiber precisely.

In December 2019, Leidos Holdings Inc. announced their plans to acquire Huntsville, Alabama's Dynetics, Inc. With this acquisition Leidos is expected to get the foothold in the emerging hypersonic and directed energy weapons.

In June 2020, Applied Technology Associates (ATA) revealed a contract for developing a target acquisition & tracking platform for the installation on a Stryker military ground vehicle being a part of U.S. Army initiative in order to increase the protection of the soldiers using laser weapon systems.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The defense exhibits a higher count of usage and investment in the ongoing research & development of Counter UAS. The growing interest in countering the weaponry actions & drones or UAV information carriers sent from the rivals are broadening the market outreach. The Defense sub-segment in the application segment had 78.6% market share in the year 2019.

North America owing to its leading investment in the defense & homeland security budgets, especially in the United States, and higher development in the information technology & microelectronics industry, is expected to fuel regional market growth substantially.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Counter UAS Market on the basis of Type, Application, End-Users, Product, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2019-2032) Laser Systems Electronic Systems Kinetic Systems Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2019-2032) Defense Homeland Security

End-Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2019-2032) Marine-based Land Vehicles Airborne Commercial

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2019-2032) Detection Detection & Disruption

Power Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2019-2032) Up To 100 KW More Than 100KW

Range Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2019-2032) Up To 100 meters More Than 100 meters

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Russia UK Germany France BENELUX Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea North Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



