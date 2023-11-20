UHT Milk Market Size Worth USD 168.19 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) milk market size is expected to reach USD 168.19 Billion in 2032 and register a significantly robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand among consumers for read-to-eat and convenience dairy products is a key factor expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Demand for ready-to-eat dairy products has been increasing over the last few years on account of busier lifestyle of consumers and rising disposable income, among others.

Extended shelf life of UHT milk, convenience, and ease of use are other factors which boosting revenue growth of the market. Advancements in pasteurization technology is projected to continue to boost revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. Aseptic processing and packaging offers several advantages over traditional pasteurization. Less requirement for refrigeration during storage and distribution, lower energy costs, and extended shelf life are some of the advantages offered by the aseptic processing and packaging.

Rise in online grocery shopping volumes, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, have resulted in rising demand for UHT milk and boosted market growth. The pandemic has prompted consumers to explore safer and more convenient ways to gain access to essential grocery items. An increase in features offered by grocery delivery apps with the increasing number of stores offering curbside pick-up is resulting in rising sales of these products. Wide variety of products available on online platforms, which include flavored and unflavored UHT milk products, coupled with favorable discounts are expected to drive market growth going ahead.

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 61.56 Billion CAGR (2023 - 2032) 8.1% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 168.19 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2032 Quantitative units Revenue in Billion, revenue share (%) and CAGR (%), volume in Million Liters Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, fat content, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., BENELUX, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Nestlé S.A., Lactalis Group, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Danone S.A., Arla Foods, Amcor plc, Savencia Fromage & Dairy, Sodiaal Group, Clover Industries Limited, and Almarai Company Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Nestlé S.A.

Lactalis Group

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

Danone S.A.

Arla Foods

Amcor plc

Savencia Fromage & Dairy

Sodiaal Group

Clover Industries Limited

Almarai Company

In November 2020, Lactel, which is the leading milk brand in France, entered the Indian market with an offering of high quality products meeting French, Indian, and global standards, while ensuring the retention of all the nutritional goodness in their affordably priced packs. The company launched its affordable UHT toned milk 1-liter packet, which comes fortified with vitamin A & D, ensuring better immunity, covering the need for nutritional goodness, and stronger bones and muscles, with strict regular quality checks.

Unflavored segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Cost-effectiveness of unflavored milk in comparison to flavored milk coupled with less refrigeration factor is boosting its demand among food outlet chains, small scale restaurants, and for production of homemade beverages.

Semi skimmed segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Less fat content in semi-skimmed milk than in whole milk and high calcium are factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

Europe accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global UHT milk market in 2020. Increasing demand for aseptic dairy foods and UHT processed and packaged dairy products in countries such as Germany, Spain, France and Italy are expected to boost market growth in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) milk market on the basis of product, fat content, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Liters, 2019–2032)

Flavored Unflavored



Fat Content Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Liters, 2019–2032)

Whole

Semi Skimmed

Skimmed

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Liters, 2019–2032)

North America

U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe

Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

