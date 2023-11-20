Cognaize to Present on AI and Innovation at Upcoming Banking Industry Conferences

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognaize , the intelligent document processing (IDP) company powered by its proprietary hybrid intelligence technology, announced today that Vahe Andonians, the company’s founder and chief product and technology officer, will present at two conferences in the next month to discuss the impact of innovation and AI on the financial services sector.



The conferences include:

Evident AI Symposium Event

Vahe will be joined in a panel discussion on “The generative revolution: where are the opportunities presented by foundational models?” by George Lee, Co-Head of Applied Innovation, Goldman Sachs, and Foteini Agrafioti, Chief Science Officer, RBC.

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 2:15 pm ET

Where: The Standard, New York City

For more information, please visit the conference website.

BankTech 2023

In a panel entitled “AI Solutions Conquer Banking – What Value Do They Offer?" Vahe Andonians will discuss AI and machine learning use cases for banking with Dr. Ulrich Reidel, CIO, Baader Bank, and Madeleine Sander, Member of the Board, Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG.

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:20 am ET

Where: Hilton in Frankfurt, Germany

For more information, please visit the conference website .

About Cognaize

Cognaize is an AI-driven IDP solutions company powered by hybrid intelligence for financial services organizations to drive continuous improvement and make transformative decisions that result in an ever-better business. Powered by Cognaize’s sophisticated financial AI models, which have been trained on over 1.3 million documents, and each customer’s proprietary data, AI models, and financial experts, Cognaize is the first company to deliver a complete AI solution integrated into the daily operations of business and data science teams, bringing the promise of AI to financial services firms. For more information, please visit www.cognaize.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .